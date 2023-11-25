Black Weekend hack: save even more by buying used, AND get 10% off at KEH

By James Artaius
published

The biggest savings are on used cameras – and KEH is offering an extra 10% off everything for Black Weekend

KEH deals
We've already seen some unbelievable Black Friday camera deals, what if I shared a hack to save even more cash? 

I'm talking the Canon EOS RP for just $714. And the Nikon Z9 for only $4,274. And it's possible by buying great quality kit used instead of brand new.

On top of that, though, used camera specialist KEH is offering 10% off everything sitewide for the whole of Black Weekend. Here's a rundown of some of the amazing savings…

Canon EOS RP |

Canon EOS RP | was $794 | now $714
SAVE $79 (KEH) A truly unbelievable price for Canon's full-frame camera! Its 26.2MP sensor delivers heavy-duty image quality in a light and sleek body, powered by the phenomenal RF mount and its lenses. 

Canon EOS R5 |

Canon EOS R5 | was $2,811.87 | now $2,530.68
SAVE $281.18 (KEH) What more can be said about this remarkable camera: 45MP sensor, 20fps continuous shooting, 8K video, 8 stops of image stabilization, dual memory card slots, killer autofocus… it's got it all!

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was $1,279.27 | now $1,151.35

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was $1,279.27 | now $1,151.35
SAVE $128 Canon's classic DSLR still packs a heck of a punch with its 30.4MP image sensor, 7fps burst shooting, 4K video with 8.8MP frame grab, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, weather-sealed body… all reasons why it's a trusted tool for pros.

Nikon Z9 |

Nikon Z9 | was $4,749.00 | now 4274.10
SAVE $475 (KEH) Nikon's newest flagship packs muscle in every single department: 45.7MP full frame sensor, 8K video, up to 120fps bursts, dual memory card slots, weather sealing, and an integrated vertical grip. A pro powerhouse!

Nikon Z6 II |

Nikon Z6 II | was $1,399.00 | now $1,259.10
SAVE $140 (KEH) The formidable Nikon Z6 II can turn its hand to anything. Its full-frame 24.5MP sensor and twin processors is equally adept at photography and 4K video, making it a great choice for hybrid shooters.

Nikon D850 |

Nikon D850 | was $1,715.77 | now $1,544.20
SAVE $172 (KEH) Cited by many as the best DSLR ever created, the D850 remains a potent photographic tool with its 45.7MP full frame sensor, 9fps maximum burst rate, and 4K video with 4K time-lapse function. 

Sony A7 IV |

Sony A7 IV | was $2,118.52 | now $1,906,67
SAVE $212 (KEH) The A7 series continues to democratize clever camera tech, offering a 33MP sensor, 10fps bursts, 4K video in 10-bit 4:2:2, twin memory card slots (featuring a new CFexpress standard) and solid image stabilization. 

Sony A6400 |

Sony A6400 | was $689.00 | now $620.10
SAVE $69 (KEH) While Sony's perennially popular A6400 was launched as a video specialist, with its 4K video and tilting touchscreen, its 24.2MP APS-C sensor is more than capable of great stills – especially with Sony's superb AF system.

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $3,999.00 | now $3,599.10

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $3,999.00 | now $3,599.10
SAVE $399 (KEH) Talk about raw imaging power! With an incredible 102MP image sensor, the GFX 100S is on another level when it comes to image quality – including for video with its uncropped medium format 4K!

Take a look at the best Canon Black Friday deals along with the best Nikon Black Friday deals and best Sony Black Friday deals

