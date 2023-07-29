Barbie cameras! These are 5 cameras we think Barbie would use (yes, they're pink)

Barbie cameras? Yes, they're a thing.

It’s hard not to get on the Barbie hype – it’s absolutely everywhere you look at the moment. Perhaps you scored tickets to see it in the theater on opening weekend, or you had nostalgic flashbacks of a younger you – either way, you may be inspired to look for the perfect "Barbie camera".

After all, she loves anything pink and kitsch – and as it turns out, there are plenty of pink cameras out there that wouldn't look out of place in her hands.

In the new movie, Barbie ventures from the plastic paradise of Barbie Land to the real world where real people live, work, eat and sleep. Away from everything she knows, Barbie has to learn how to live like a “normal” person – and we couldn’t help but think, what camera would she use as a photographer?

Barbie has had multiple photography careers in doll form, from baby photographer through to National Geographic photojournalist. So, while we imagine she would prioritize aesthetics over specs, that doesn’t mean there aren't decent cameras out there that look good and take great photos. From 35mm film cameras to instant cameras and even 360° cameras, there are quite a lot of options out there that would be perfect for the reimagined feminine icon.

(Yes, we know that Barbie is a fictional character, we're under no illusion that she is about to walk into B&H or Wex to pick up one of these "Barbie cameras" – it's just a bit of fun!)

Retrospekt Barbie Polaroid

(Image credit: Retrospekt)

Not many people could own a camera designed around them, but Barbie is one of the lucky few who could. Milwaukee-based Polaroid refurbisher Retrospekt has released two editions of a Barbie Polaroid 600 camera. At the moment you can only buy the Barbie Malibu edition directly from the store but we think it’s the better-looking camera anyway. These cameras have been lovingly and carefully brought back to life by a team of specialist technicians to give those who love shooting Polaroids an extra special experience.

Urban Outfitters also carries Retrospekt cameras, including the Barbie editions from time to time – right now, it has a stunning Polaroid 600 in Barbie pink!

Kodak M35

(Image credit: Kodak)

It’s been 64 years since the first Barbie doll was released, and in that time the camera world has changed massively. However, despite how advanced some flagship models are such as the Nikon Z9 or Canon EOS R3, there is still demand for cheap, easy-to-use point and shoot film cameras such as the Kodak M35. It’s better for the planet than a disposable, it looks cuter and it comes in a range of dreamy colors.

Ricoh Theta SC2

(Image credit: Ricoh)

Whether shooting video or taking photos 360° cameras give you a completely different perspective. We can only begin to imagine how good the dreamworld of Barbie Land would look (judging from the movies’ trailers, it’ pink, plasticy and would look wicked as a backdrop). With 14GB internal memory, 60 min/470 photo battery life and a 14MP sensor it’s powerful yet so small you could keep it in even the tiniest of handbags.

Instax Mini 11

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

The resurgence of the instant film camera is pretty much down to Fujifilm's Instax Mini line, so it would be wrong if it didn’t appear on the list. It comes in a range of colors but my favorite, which just so happens to be the one I own, is also the one most suited to Barbie: the Instax Mini 11. It's perfect for taking on holiday, to festivals, and anywhere to create tangible memories you can see almost straight away.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

(Image credit: Samsung)

While I am pretty sure Barbie would be an iPhone girl, I can totally imagine her with the pinky gold Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well. It’s perfect for taking selfies thanks to an action-activated camera, and it folds up super small. Barbie and flip phones have both made a comeback in a serious way, so what better than pairing them together.

