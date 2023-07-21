Best pink cameras in 2023: live your best life with a Barbie camera!

Looking for the best pink camera? Maybe just seen the Barbie movie, maybe you're just sick of the sea of black cameras. A bright camera in a memorable color like pink is a great way to stand out from the crowd, and it can make for a fantastic present for a photography lover with a sense of style.

The best pink cameras aren’t just toys, either. There are loads of fantastic models that come in this color, both digital and analog, and whatever your photographic persuasion, we’re betting we can find a pink camera to suit you. And if you're going for the Barbiecore aesthetic, they're perfect Barbie cameras, too!

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best pink cameras available to buy right now, and we reckon there’s something here for everyone. We’ve rated how each one performs as a camera, as well as how pink its pink coloring is (since that’s why you’re here, after all). So, without further ado, let’s get stuck in!

The best pink cameras

The Polaroid Now is a welcome arrival to the Polaroid product line and a worthy addition to the increasingly crowded instant camera world. For pure point-and-shoot simplicity, the Polaroid Now is hard to beat – and while the pink Instax Mini 11 does have it beaten on price, we prefer the full-size square prints that Polaroid delivers.

And much as we love the Instax line, when you're shooting an old-school instant film there's nothing quite like the tactility of holding a big, boxy Polaroid. Plus this is one of the best-looking pink cameras that is currently available.

The bulbous, bubble-like design of the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 may have you thinking it’s a bit of a toy, but this camera does pretty much everything a budding instant film photographer would want it to, and it does it with one of the most affordable instant films on the market. A selfie mirror on the lens barrel makes it a great camera for self-portraits, and it’s powered by cheap and easily available AA batteries. If you want creative control then you’d best look elsewhere, as this camera lacks many of the modes and options seen on its rivals, but if all you want to do is point, shoot and create beautiful mini Prints, this Instax camera will knock it out of the park.

3. Kodak Printomatic Instant Camera A film/digital hybrid, with a simple point-and-shoot design Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Digital/analog Sensor/film: 5MP 1/3.2-inch sensor / 2x3-inch Zink film Lens: 28mm f/2 equivalent Weight: 454g Flash: Yes Battery: Li-Ion Connectivity: USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Fast shooting cycle + Color/monochrome switch + Rechargable battry Reasons to avoid - Simplistic controls - Print quality could be higher

This instant camera is rather different to the others here, in that it also has a digital camera built-in - so you can shoot a version of your pictures to share on social media, as one as one to pass around the party. It does this with such speed that it’ll allow you to shoot a second still while the first is still printing, ensuring you don’t miss the moment even if you were a little premature with the shutter button. It also has a switch that allows you to toggle between color and monochrome shots, and if you run out of prints, you can keep on shooting by switching to the microSD card (this is not supplied with the camera).

Yep. I mean, there’s a lot we could say about this one, but you probably already know at a glance whether it’s your thing or not. If you want to know, it shoots decent instant prints, as you’d expect from a camera with Fujifilm Instax branding, and has a useful close-up mode if you want to get up to 35cm from your subject. There’s a selfie mirror as well, and a viewfinder, and it’ll automatically adjust its brightness settings to adjust to the ambient light f the scene. Also, we think it’s kind of cool. There, we said it. Buy and be happy (but be prepared to pay more than you'd pay for other instant cameras).

5: Ricoh Theta SC 360 360° shots, now in stylish pink Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Digital Sensor/film: Two 12MP 1/2.3-inch sensors Lens: Two ultra-wide fisheye lenses Weight: 102g Flash: No Battery: Li-Ion (built-in, rechargeable) Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama US Reasons to buy + 360° stills and videos + Extremely small and light Reasons to avoid - Highly specialized - Unremarkable specs - More salmon than pink

High-quality 360° images in a single shot? Sounds great to us. Ricoh’s Theta cameras have garnered a deserved reputation for their ease of use and unique USP, and the Theta SC 360 does everything they’re reputed to do (see our guide to the best 360 cameras). It shoots Full HD video from its 360° perspective as well, and built-in Wi-Fi allows you to quickly transfer your creations to a phone or computer. This version is pleasingly small and light, and while its specification is unlikely to blow anyone away, it does what it does extremely well.

6: Kodak M35 A pink camera that uses 35mm film Specifications Type: Analog Sensor/film: 35mm film Lens: 31mm f/10 Weight: 100g Flash: Yes Battery: 1 x AAA Connectivity: No Today's Best Deals View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low-cost film camera + Built-in flash + Can be used with any 35mm print film (including black-and-white) Reasons to avoid - Very basic - Film, battery and processing cost extra

If you want something truly retro, then this pink Kodak camera allows you to shoot 35mm roll film. It is styled like a disposable camera, with the only manual control on option being a flash on/off button - but it can be used multiple film. Great value for the camera - but you obviously need to pay for the film and the processing each time you use it.