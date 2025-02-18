New drone with an innovative controller is a challenger set to seriously worry dominant DJI

Last year Potensic's Atom & Atom SE drones delivered a bit of a surprise to market leader DJI, undercutting the dominant brand on price and offering similar levels of power and capability – even exceeding in places.

Now Potensic is back with an updated Atom 2 drone, capable of 4K HDR video and raw images from its 48MP half-inch Sony image sensor.

(Image credit: Potensic)

The rise of Potensic wasn't a complete surprise, but until the Atom (read my original Atom SE review) the company had seemed to carve a niche in the toy space.

The Atom 2 gets an upgraded version of the innovative controller with Potensic's PixSync 4.0 radio technology which the company says offers 10km range (6.2 miles) – more than good enough to assuage any fears of signal loss if you're flying sensibly (or legally). This is a step up on the previous Atom's PixSync 3.0 (8km) and a key area of competition for serious drone users.

Video specs are 4K 30fps, with a 1080P 5x slow motion option recorded to MicroSD card. The drone can also capture 1520 x 2704 vertical format video, cropped rather than rotated.

New camera features include a 'Super Night' mode, up to 4x digital zoom, 8K still photos from 48MP sensor, and AI subject tracking using the camera, and 25 MB/s file transfer. This is powered by a new Potensic app for iPhone or Android, with features like panorama, burst shooting, and RAW as well as other premium options supported.

All this in a drone still under 249g, yet claiming a 29-minute hover / 32-minute forward flight time – again very comparable with the DJI Mini 4K.

(Image credit: Potensic)

Potensic is launching the Atom 2 with a standard price of $329 and a Fly More Combo for $449. You can now purchase 'Potensic Care' within the app (another new feature is an in-app chat service for support).

🇺🇸 Potensic Atom 2 on Amazon USA $329.99

🇬🇧 Potensic Atom 2 on Amazon UK £399.99

