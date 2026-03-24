The Department for Homeland Security (DHS) has asked Americans “If you see something, say something” about drone use, meaning you need to be much more confident you're following the rules or risks of $100,000 fines and worse kick in.

Steven Willoughby, executive director of DHS’s Program Executive Office for Drones and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Counter-UAS), has made this clear indication to Americans, and there are a number of ways the public can contact the authorities. These include:

Dialing 911 in an immediate emergency, such as drones is risking safety (being flown near manned aircraft).

Harassment & privacy concerns should be directed to the police.

The local FAA office in the case of suspected rule breaches – flying above 400ft, or over people. The FAA maintain guidance on how to report sightings.

Drone operators can of course avoid being the subject of a fine by not breaking any rules, but there will still be scenarios where operations arouse the suspicions of a bystander or neighbor even where it is legal.

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Now, given the guidance from Willoughby, this kind of thing could result in a significant response.

The FAA's quotes on the subject speak to strict enforcement, but fairness: “As drone use continues to grow, we are stepping up enforcement... Drone pilots are expected to follow FAA regulations just like any other pilot.” said chief counsel Liam McKenna.

Reading between the lines, the point is that enthusiast pilots are jsut as much at risk of action as professionals.

Possibly incidents like the March 9-15 overflights of multiple drones at the Barksdale nuclear bomber base, as reported on ABC news, recently admitted to by the US Air Force, have increased sensitivity.

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Unauthorized drone raises alarm at US Airforce base - YouTube Watch On

Clip of ABC news reporting on the Barksdale incursion. Barksdale is the second-largest Air Force base, with 15,000 people on base, and a key part of the US nuclear deterrent.

The solution for drone operators will be to document flights as carefully as possible so that, should you become the object of suspicion, you can show you were operating within the rules.

It is also more sensible than ever to use apps like Aloft (formerly Kittyhawk) to plan flights.

Many of the best camera drones have some kind of built in flight safety systems, too.