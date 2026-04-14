DJI confirms Lito drone – and something else – as it drops official teasers

DJI is confirming two new launch dates with two separate new teaser trailers. One, titled "Just Fly" for April 23, just has to be the Lito drone – and another titled "More than Sound," and with a graphic that looks a lot like a microphone...

Just Fly.23 April 2026, 12 PM (GMT)Learn More: https://t.co/0SDDMCLQlQ#DJI #DJILito #DJILitoX1 #DJILito1 pic.twitter.com/zvpNcCgRIVApril 14, 2026

I've mentioned the swirling rumors about a DJI Lito drone before on these pages, but frustratingly, DJI has put out an animated graphic that does not reveal a lot more. It vaguely reminds me of the split-flap displays common at stations and airports, with wheels on the side that are reminiscent for kids of my generation of a toy called the Rubik's clock.

But a drone? Well... only the fact it actually shows the name 'Lito' in its 'display' gives that away (along with the tagline "Just Fly").

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What we do know is that on April 23 you'll be able to watch the product appear yourself, and at that point we'll know for sure if this is an all new product category (as some say) or a replacement for the Mini 4K with a new look and feel.

Some suspect we'll see on-board memory to record video, as we have with so many other DJI products recently. Others have suggested that there will be a higher-end version with LiDAR obstacle avoidance (again, a common feature on DJI drones now).

What we definitely don't expect is for the drone to climb above the crucial 250g limit; although there are new rules in the UK (Class 0) attempting to encourage an even lower threshold of 100g, the 250g target is still common worldwide.

Also on the DJI socials is this rotating graphic of some rounded squares which certainly bring to mind the shape of the DJI Mic or Mic Mini devices we've seen all over YouTube (and of course I've tested here at DCW).

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More Than Sound｜April 28, 2026 | 8 AM (EDT) - YouTube Watch On

Is there actually a need for another DJI Mic or Mic Mini at this point? Well, the Mic 3 upgraded from the Mic 2 by reducing the weight significantly (28g to 16g) and boosting the internal storage from 8Gb to 32Gb.

Of course, the next contender for the best wireless microphone from DJI might be in its phone-friendly Mini series, but we'd hope to see similar capabilities (and perhaps some more charging options, without reverting to the case).