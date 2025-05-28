DJI Mini 4 Pro drone drops to its lowest price EVER!

I'm a drone expert who has been building and flying high-end camera drones since before the time you could buy them ready-made, and reviewing every one that comes out. Even then I was still amazed by the Mini 4 Pro which crams so much tech into such a lightweight that it comes in under the UK's lowest 250g (8.8oz) weight threshold – that means you can fly it nearly anywhere (with certain common sense restrictions; check the CAA's drone code here).

The Mini 4 Pro is now available at a new low price - just £519 with the basic DJI RC-N2 controller from Clifton Cameras. (If you want the superior DJI RC 2 controller with its built-in screen, this is also at an all-time price of £689 at Wex).

DJI Mini 4 Pro: was £659 now £519 at Clifton Cameras Save £140 at Clifton Cameras on quite possibly the only drone you'll ever need – certainly the highest-end drone in its weight category. This is professional quality in a go-anywhere size, and it comes with all the premium features, not just in the camera but the airframe too, including collision sense and avoid. 📸 4K/60FPS video / 10-bit color mode

📸 Remotely rotate the camera to true vertical mode

🚁 Collision sensors, 20km range, GPS 'Return to home'



DCW review rating: ★★★★★

You might think me over-generous, because when I reviewed the Mini 4 Pro I gave it the full 5 stars, but it really does represent the pinnacle of drone tech – or at least it did in September 2023. More than that it managed to cram them into such a lightweight weight it was useful for everyone.

Despite that, it retains a very straightforward ease of use. Both the technology is reliable (things like very strong radio range, so your preview video doesn't drop out while you're flying), and DJI's years of developing a slick user interface are apparent.

It also boasts features which are not yet available in much heavier drones that you might see used on movie productions – things like the ability to remotely rotate the main camera so you don't need to crop pictures but can shoot full-resolution images & video for social media.

This, and a camera able to record 10-bit video, huge RAW photos and even 100fps slow-mo is what makes it able to keep up with the pros. If you have the budget for this drone (and that's looking a lot easier right now) you also get premium safety tools like collision sensors actually make it more useful for beginners than cheaper options too.

All together, that's why I think of this as the only drone many people – especially content creators & photographers – will ever need.

You might also like

The Mini 4 Pro is amongst my recommendations on the best camera drone guide, and also a premium option for the best beginner drone.