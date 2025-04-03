Compact drones set a date with destiny as revolutionary V-Copter Falcon Mini launches today
The company behind the HoverAir flying camera launches its latest weird and wonderful drone, the V-Copter Falcon Mini, on Indiegogo
The dynamics of the drone market are set to be changed again by Zero Zero Robotics with their V-Copter mini design, launching for pre-orders on Indiegogo.com today (with a massive discount for early birds).
Not long ago, the company was relatively unknown, but now it appears in many guides to the best camera drone – and certainly the best alternative to the leader DJI – thanks to its brilliant selfie drone the HoverAir X1 and impressive 8K follow-up the HoverAir X1 ProMax, both drones which I found very impressive in my reviews.
Now the company is looking at once again promises to be a revolutionary design (though, in reality, it is one it has experimented with in the past). It is also going back to a tried-and-tested platform for innovation (from it's perspective) in indiegogo.com.
The drone can ascend at 4 m/s at its maximum speed, or 1.5 m/s in the indoor mode, and travel at 12 m/s, which is 26 miles per hour. That makes it capable of existing in Level 4 wind – only one less on the Beufort scale than the Level 5 of most quadcopters of a similar weight. On the other hand Zero Zero are claiming a longer battery life of 34 minutes from a 82g 2330mAh battery.
The camera is on a 3-axis gimbal and is a 12-megapixel system with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 30fps, or '4K'. The ISO range is 50-1600 which is selected automatically and the shutter speeds on offer are 1/25-1/8000s. As announced thus far, the camera is JPEG, not Raw, and video is H.265.
The drone is capable of some impressive acrobatics. It also has two automatic flight modes listed – orbit and zoom out.
The first 100 backers will be offered a special perk.
