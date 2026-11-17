Panasonic has revealed the Lumix SHX1 – "the first compact cinema camera in Lumix history". And its specs make it nothing short of a video juggernaut, with 6K 30p open gate, unlimited 4K 120p recording, 32-bit float, internal RAW recording, in-body image stabilization, and both horizontal and vertical anamorphic desqueeze.

It's been seven years since we saw the Lumix S1H, which at the time was the video-focused member of the S series. But with virtually every Lumix camera being video-focused these days, rather than a long-rumored S1H II (where the wild rumors weren't actually that far off the mark) we've instead got the seriously cinema-minded Lumix SHX1.

It should be noted that Panasonic has in fact launched a compact cinema camera before, the Lumix BS1H – a camera that shares some spec similarities with the SHX1. However, it can't be argued that the new camera has almost Schwarzenegger levels of muscle compared to its predecessor.

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Panasonic Lumix SHX1: Key specifications

Image credit: Panasonic Image credit: Panasonic

• Partially stacked full-frame 24.1MP sensor

• L-Mount

• Open gate up to 6K 30p, with Blackmagic RAW support

• Blackmagic RAW and Apple ProRes RAW without an external recorder

• Low pass filter

• Dual Native ISO

• 15 stops of dynamic range

• Arri LogC3 pre-installed

• Vertical and horizontal anamorphic desqueeze

• Phase Hybrid AF (including during desqueeze)

• IBIS (including during desqueeze)

• Roll correction for anamorphic shooting

• Support for Dual IS lenses

• Cropless electronic stabilization with wide-angle lenses

• Top-mounted tilt-free monitor

• Simulatenous 12G-SDI and HDMI out

• Internal 32-bit float via 3.5mm mic jack

• Unlimited 4K 120p recording

• Micro V-Mount battery support

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The partially stacked sensor will make a huge difference to rolling shutter distortion when subjects move quickly, along with supporting smoother capture at high frame-rates. The Dual Native ISO performance, together with Dynamic Range Boost, promises 15 stops of range in V-Log and V-Gamut.

The open gate functionality is particularly versatile – making it far more practical than many of the higher-resolution 7K and 8K open gate cameras on the market. For 10-bit 4:2:0 shooting, you can record in 6K 30p or 5.1K 60p. But the SHX1 adds a 3.8K 10-bit 4:2:2 option, along with 6K 24p in Blackmagic RAW.

And of course, to accommodate that intensive shooting, the SHX1 boasts a metal body with a large cooling fan and dedicated thermal system to dissipate heat adequately – which facilitates unlimited video recording up to 4K 120p.

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AU-XHU1 XLR handle unit Image credit: Panasonic AU-GRP1 control grip Image credit: Panasonic

Panasonic was particularly keen to stress the importance of vertical anamorphic desqueeze – something that should be of particular importance to the growing number of creators shooting anamorphic in 9:16 instead of the standard 16:9 (for what has come to be known as Vertiscopes).

And personally, I'm overjoyed to see 32-bit float audio now supported internally, via the 3.5mm jack, rather than having to buy an accessory as with previous Lumix bodies.

The Lumix SHX1 will go on sale from January 2027 for $4,699.99 / £4,399.



It will also be available in a kit with its AU-XHU1 XLR handle unit & AU-GRP1 control grip for $5,499.99.

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See how the SHX1 compares to the best open gate cameras and the best 8K and 6K cameras, along with the best Panasonic Lumix cameras currently available.