Some of the best-value mirrorless cameras from Canon just got cheaper
The "best cheap full-frame camera" and "best cheap camera for beginners" had a price cut, and start for as little as $549 WITH lens
Don't want to spend a fortune but need a solid mirrorless camera? Explore these three top mirrorless deals at B&H and save up to $250 – with or without an included lens.
The Canon EOS RP is now just $899, saving you $250 off its original $1,149 price. The Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is now just $1,199, also slashing $250 off its regular $1,449 price.
And the Canon EOS R100 is now just $429, knocking $130 off the standard $559 price. The Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is now just $549, shaving $130 off its original $679 price tag.
Compact full-frame mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP sensor, Dual Pixel AF in Full HD, and a vari-angle touchscreen. It shoots 4K video with a 1.6x crop, offers 5fps bursts, and stands out as the best-value entry into full-frame photography.
Read our Canon EOS RP review
Compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, fast Face+ Tracking AF, and guided menus for beginners. Delivers cropped 4K video at 25p and 6.5ps bursts.
Read our Canon EOS R100 review
Canon EOS RP
Best cheap full-frame camera
With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, compact body, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Full HD, the Canon EOS RP is an accessible entry point to full-frame mirrorless.
It features a fully articulating screen and intuitive controls, while EF lens support via an adapter adds versatility. Although 4K video comes with a 1.6x crop and lacks Dual Pixel AF, stills are sharp and the dynamic range is impressive for the price.
The lack of IBIS and a single card slot might limit pro use, but at under $1,000 the EOS RP delivers unbeatable value as one of the best cheap full-frame cameras available.
Canon EOS R100
Best cheap camera for beginners
The Canon EOS R100 combines a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, fast Face+ Tracking autofocus, and beginner-friendly guided menus in a compact, lightweight package.
While the fixed, non-touchscreen, and cropped 4K video may limit hybrid use, the R100 excels as a stills-focused starter camera. It shoots up to 6.5fps and handles well with the included and versatile RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens (approx. equivalent to 29-72mm on a full-frame camera).
It features responsive AF and Canon's reliable image quality, making it ideal for phone upgraders and everyone who is seeking an affordable and easy entry into mirrorless photography.
Want to discover more? Explore the best cheap mirrorless cameras, the best cheap cameras, and the best mirrorless cameras.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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