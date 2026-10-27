Some of the best-value mirrorless cameras from Canon just got cheaper

Best cheap camera deals: Save on these budget-friendly mirrorless cameras, from full-frame bodies to shoot-ready kits

Don't want to spend a fortune but need a solid mirrorless camera? Explore these three top mirrorless deals at B&H and save up to $250 – with or without an included lens.

The Canon EOS RP is now just $899, saving you $250 off its original $1,149 price. The Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is now just $1,199, also slashing $250 off its regular $1,449 price.

And the Canon EOS R100 is now just $429, knocking $130 off the standard $559 price. The Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is now just $549, shaving $130 off its original $679 price tag.

Canon EOS RP

Best cheap full-frame camera

Review insight: "The Canon EOS RP offers full-frame functionality and 4K video in a package that’s notably smaller, lighter and cheaper than almost all its rivals. It’s far from an entry level camera, but it’s ideal an entry level full-frame camera" (Image credit: Future)

With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, compact body, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Full HD, the Canon EOS RP is an accessible entry point to full-frame mirrorless.

It features a fully articulating screen and intuitive controls, while EF lens support via an adapter adds versatility. Although 4K video comes with a 1.6x crop and lacks Dual Pixel AF, stills are sharp and the dynamic range is impressive for the price.

The lack of IBIS and a single card slot might limit pro use, but at under $1,000 the EOS RP delivers unbeatable value as one of the best cheap full-frame cameras available.

Canon EOS R100

Best cheap camera for beginners

Review insight: "The Canon EOS R100 is effectively the mirrorless replacement for the entry-level Rebel SL2 and T7 (250D and 2000D) DSLRs. However, while it's a streamlined camera aimed at first-timers, it packs enough punch for seasoned users to squeeze impressive performance out of it" (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS R100 combines a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, fast Face+ Tracking autofocus, and beginner-friendly guided menus in a compact, lightweight package.

While the fixed, non-touchscreen, and cropped 4K video may limit hybrid use, the R100 excels as a stills-focused starter camera. It shoots up to 6.5fps and handles well with the included and versatile RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens (approx. equivalent to 29-72mm on a full-frame camera).

It features responsive AF and Canon's reliable image quality, making it ideal for phone upgraders and everyone who is seeking an affordable and easy entry into mirrorless photography.

Want to discover more? Explore the best cheap mirrorless cameras, the best cheap cameras, and the best mirrorless cameras.