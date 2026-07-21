Barely 1.5 years after Nikon’s RED acquisition, the Nikon ZR launched as the first Z-Series camera infused with RED tech

Nikon is doubling down on its commitment to video, according to Nikon President Yasuhiro Omura. The interview, published by Japanese news outlet Jiji Press and sourced via Digital Camera Info, sheds light on the camera giant’s proposed strategies for the near future.

Nikon’s imaging business is said to account for roughly 40% of consolidated sales. It’s not surprising, then, following the company’s high-profile RED acquisition in 2024, RED technology is seen as a way to boost Nikon’s video credentials and therefore camera division, given the increasing importance of video tech. Mr Omura was quoted as saying “Robustness is also important for video cameras. We want to cultivate a brand known as ‘Nikon for video’.”

It certainly sounds like Nikon wants to establish itself as a serious player within the video sphere (Image credit: Future)

The ‘Big N’ could also meet the predicted rising demand for semiconductor lithography equipment by investing heavily in its semiconductor business. According to Mr Omura, an investment of around 360 billion yen (approx $2.2 billion / £1.65 billion) could be allocated, largely to the business, through to the fiscal year 2030.

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It’s not been a particularly positive year for Nikon, thus far, with the company publishing huge losses at the end of the fiscal year and no new camera releases to speak of (yet...). However, it’s far from doom and gloom for Nikon’s imaging business, because it wasn’t the main culprit. Most of its ‘losses’ can be attributed to an acquisition within its Digital Manufacturing Business.

In short, a metal additive manufacturing company that Nikon bought in 2023 hasn’t been as profitable as it predicted, causing the company to readjust its books. This highlights big losses, but in relation to projected targets, so money hasn’t actually changed hands. Nikon’s plan to boost profits in this part of its business, according to Mr Omura, is to focus it on “aerospace and defense sectors”.

If Nikon is able to follow through with its strategy and become a key player in the video sphere, all while making its 3D printing business profitable, it’ll certainly be in a good place. Here’s hoping the camera giant's rocky start to 2026 spawns a fruitful 2027 and beyond.

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