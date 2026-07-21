The Sony camera lineup will have a new member in just a matter of hours. Sony is launching its newest camera tomorrow, July 22, according to a teaser direct from the imaging giant.

Sony is preparing to announce a new camera at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM EST / 3 PM BST on July 22, according to a teaser shared via the brand’s email and social channels.

A post shared by Sony | Cine (@sonycine) A photo posted by on

The teaser is fairly typical as teasers go, showing only the silhouette of the upcoming camera with few actual details. But there are a few key revelations in the teaser that reveal who the camera is for.

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The teaser is clearly marked with “Cinema Line.” If that’s not enough of an indication, the vertical social teaser looks like a close-up of a camera, not a lens – though the horizontal YouTube teaser shows a view of that camera with a lens.

The silhouette clearly shows a top handle, a feature that also heavily hints towards the camera being built for video. That, with the hashtag #SonyCine, makes the teaser quite clear that what’s coming is part of Sony’s cinema series rather than the brand’s line of still cameras.

The teaser comes with the line “Lighting the way forward,” a line that could have many potential implications.

The silhouetted camera leaves much to the imagination. Along with the handle, the teaser does show red and green lights at the top of the camera. The back profile of the camera also appears to jut out a bit where the LCD screen would typically sit.

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The comments on the newly posted teaser are already filling up with speculation over what’s next for the Sony Cinema series. Sony’s FX cinema series spans the more affordable Sony FX30 to the FX6, while the camera giant also has options like the Sony Burano and Sony Venice 2 among its current cinema lineup.

New product announcement on July 22, 2026 | Sony - YouTube Watch On

A dedicated spot on YouTube invites camera fans to watch the announcement on July 22 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM EST / 15:00 BST.

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