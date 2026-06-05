Insta360 is gearing up to launch the new Luna and Luna Ultra cameras, but the date for the worldwide launch has been put back to sometime later in June. This delay was explained on Weibo, the Chinese micro-messaging platform, by the CEO Liu Jingkang, known as JK, as caused by a new feature he had requested – and he went on to describe it in some detail.

The feature in question is no less than a Luna first-person camera kit, which he says was initially a temporary experiment designed because he wanted to do two things at once.

JK also posted a video which appears to show the device being used, though it's difficult to see exactly what is going on, except for a few tantalizing reflections.

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His explanation, though, is the key to what is going on – and what seems likely to be offered as an accessory to the camera when it comes to market.

Holding the Insta360 Luna Ultra at the preview event at Leica HQ (Image credit: Future)

"Last year, during the National Day holiday, when I was internally testing our camera, I encountered a street performance. I used a Luna demo unit to record it, but I was focused on the screen the entire time (afraid of going out of frame), rather than enjoying the performance itself," said JK, and I think that's an experience that a lot of us can relate to.

In his post, he continues: "Recording was out of fear of missing it, but the only opportunity I had to enjoy it was spent on the screen. This made me realize that enjoying the present moment and recording are equally important."

This explains why what he calls the "Luna first-person camera kit" was developed, and why the video on Weibo shows him testing it, walking out of the office to his car (a Tesla Cybertruck, since you ask).

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While it can't definitely be connected to the settled launch date, he does mention the date June 18th for a reposting competition on the Weibo platform.

The Luna series is Insta360's entrance into the pocket gimbal camera market, until now dominated by the DJI Osmo Pocket series – notably the Pocket 3 and now Pocket 4.

The market is becoming increasingly competitive and it'll be interesting to see where the Luna lands on our guide to the best pocket gimbal cameras in a few weeks. I have already held both the Pocket 4P and the Luna Ultra in my hands, so I know they're only days away, and tried the Luna's remote control, but ultimately, the final versions will be what matters.