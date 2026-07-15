Save a MASSIVE $1,300 on this Canon cinema powerhouse camera at B&H

The Canon EOS C70 is now just $3,499 at B&H, down from its usual $4,799 price, saving you a massive $1,300 on one of Canon’s most capable compact cinema cameras

. That is a serious discount on a camera designed for professional filmmakers, production companies, documentary shooters, and content creators who want cinema-quality results without stepping up to a much larger and more expensive camera system.

Save 27% ($1,300) Canon C70: was $4,799 now $3,499 at BHPhoto The Canon EOS C70 is a compact yet powerful cinema camera, combining professional 4K recording, impressive dynamic range, and Canon’s dependable Dual Pixel autofocus in a body built for serious filmmaking.

At the heart of the Canon EOS C70 is a Super 35mm Dual Gain Output sensor, which is designed to capture impressive dynamic range while retaining detail in both bright highlights and deep shadows. It delivers the rich color, natural skin tones, and cinematic image quality that Canon’s Cinema EOS cameras are known for, making it a strong choice for everything from commercial productions and interviews to documentaries, weddings, and independent films.

The C70 can record 4K video at up to 120 frames per second, giving filmmakers plenty of flexibility when capturing fast action or producing smooth slow-motion footage. It also supports Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3, along with professional recording formats and Cinema RAW Light, giving experienced editors far more control over color grading and the final look of their footage.

Unlike many cinema cameras, the C70 manages to fit a comprehensive collection of professional features into a relatively compact and portable body. Built-in ND filters make it easier to control exposure while maintaining your chosen aperture and shutter speed, while its RF lens mount provides access to Canon’s growing selection of modern RF lenses. EF lenses can also be used with the appropriate adapter, making this a practical upgrade for filmmakers who already own Canon glass.

Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus system is another major advantage, providing smooth and dependable subject tracking when working without a dedicated focus puller. The camera also includes professional audio connections, dual SD card slots, a fully articulating touchscreen, and a generous collection of customizable controls, helping it feel equally at home on a tripod, shoulder rig, gimbal, or handheld setup.

At its normal $4,799 price, the Canon EOS C70 is already a compelling professional cinema camera, but at just $3,499, it becomes considerably easier to recommend. Saving $1,300 gives you enough money left over to invest in a lens, microphone, lighting, storage, or a complete rig, making this one of the strongest Canon cinema camera deals currently available at B&H.