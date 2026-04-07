I’ve never seen the Nikon ZR for this price! RED-infused video camera drops below £2,000 for first time ever

You can pick up the Nikon ZR at London Camera Exchange for £1999 (body only) or £2599 with a kit lensin the form of the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S. In both instances, this is the lowest Nikon’s video-centric mirrorless camera has ever been in the UK, that’s a tidy saving of £200 and £130 respectively.

Sure, these aren’t eye-watering discounts, but when you consider the fact that the Nikon ZR was only released at the tail end of last year, and has proven popular with videographers and hybrid shooters, anything off the RRP is a good deal at the this point in the camera’s lifespan.

Lowest price! Save £200 Nikon ZR (body-only): was £2,199 now £1,999 at London Camera Exchange There’s no doubt about it, the Nikon ZR is built to be a full-frame video-making machine. It ditches the EVF in favour of a massive 4-inch monitor, can shoot 6K / 60p internally with RED’s coveted color science, and can even capture 32-bit float audio. If you were waiting for the fruits of Nikon’s RED acquisition, this is it!

Lowest price! Save £130 Nikon ZR + Z 24-70mm f/4 S: was £2,729 now £2,599 at London Camera Exchange This Nikon ZR bundle comes with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S standard zoom. It’s small, light and optically very impressive for a kit lens, an ideal starting point for your Z-mount lens collection. However, while this does save you money off the lens’s RRP, you can find this optic for a fraction of the price on the used market, so that’s something to consider if you’re on the fence about opting for this or the body-only variant.

The Nikon ZR is Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera to boast a video-centric design. No viewfinder and a blocky body with a shallow grip make it effortlessly 'riggable' and its huge 4-inch monitor mitigates the need for an external monitor.

Best of all, the Nikon ZR is a collaboration between Nikon and RED, featuring its own specialist R3D NE codec, based on RED’s coveted R3D RAW. You also get dual-base ISO, IBIS, and up to 6K / 60p internal video recording.

The Nikon ZR was also the first camera to debut 32-bit float with both built-in and external microphones, and despite having no on-board cooling system, it’s exceedingly good at dissipating heat, enabling 125 minutes of uninterrupted R3D NE 6K / 60p video.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Sony FX3 and Canon EOS C50, or are a Nikon content creator looking to improve your video setup, the Nikon ZR could be just the ticket. And right now (at the time of writing), you won’t find it cheaper anywhere in the UK.