Looking for your first camera? Get the top beginner body plus a bunch of extras in this early Prime Day deal

If you or someone you know wants to start your photography journey, this early Amazon Prime Day camera deal is something I highly recommend you take a look at.

For just $549 you get the Canon EOS R100 plus a lens, memory card and camera bag – that's everything you need to get out and start shooting right out of the box!

Canon EOS R100 starter kit: $549 at Amazon The best beginner camera on the market, the R100 packs a 24.1MP APS-C sensor for crisp stills and 4K video. You also get the versatile RF-S 18-45mm lens, plus a 64GB Lexar memory card and an official Canon camera bag – all for a great all-in price.

Not only is the Canon EOS R100 (review) very much the best beginner camera on the market, it's also the only beginner camera that carries an entry-level price tag.

I truly believe that photography shouldn't price out newcomers, which is why this brilliantly-priced bundle from Amazon is one that beginners should pay close attention to.

It's built around the R100, a super-compact camera designed to ease newcomers into photography with guided menus, friendly controls and excellent results. The 24.1MP APS-C sensor blows away the quality you get from a smartphone and enables you to learn the ropes of photo-taking with a dedicated viewfinder and 6.5fps burst mode.

(Image credit: Future)

This is really a camera aimed at burgeoning photographers, so while it can shoot 4K video I wouldn't really recommend it as a video camera (the 4K is cropped and also restricts the best autofocus mode). That said, it's pretty capable if you're happy shooting FullHD video for social media stories.

You also get a lens, in the form of the super-compact and super-useful Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM (review). This has an equivalent zoom range of 29-72mm (in full frame terms), so it's great for everything from walkabout and travel photography to experimenting with portraits and lanscapes. It's also image stabilized, to counteract camera shake.

The bundle also includes a 64GB Lexar memory card, giving you plenty of space to get shooting right away, along with an official Canon camera bag to transport all your kit. It's everything you need to jumpstart your photography journey at an amazing all-in price.

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Take a look at the best lenses for the Canon EOS R100 to see what your next lens should be. Personally, I think everybody should own a nifty fifty – so check out my Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM review.