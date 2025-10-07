Save £25 on this amazing plug-in that turns your smartphone into a thermal camera (& your energy bill savings might pay for it!)

Thermal cameras have always been quite pricey, and FLIR – one of the most respected brands in the market – has been at the highest end of that so, even though I carefully put together a guide to the best thermal cameras, I do understand why not everyone has a thermal camera.

But the third-generation Flir One is a budget entry into seeing heat signatures. By plugging into you phone, it doesn't need its own power source or screen - thereby keeping the cost down. But in the Amazon Prime Big Deal sale the cost is reduced even further - by around £25, thatever smarphone you have

That's great news because at these new prices the cameras actually have the potential to earn their cost back before the end of the month; certainly, by the end of the winter – all you need to do is look around your home and identify the spots where a little more cheap insulation could save you hundreds.

Do make sure you buy the right version though - there is a separate version for Android, and iPhone users have to pick between a Lightning or USB-C connector depending which model they own:

Check our guide to best thermal drones, too!