Save £25 on this amazing plug-in that turns your smartphone into a thermal camera (& your energy bill savings might pay for it!)

Thermal cameras have always been quite pricey, and FLIR – one of the most respected brands in the market – has been at the highest end of that so, even though I carefully put together a guide to the best thermal cameras, I do understand why not everyone has a thermal camera.
But the third-generation Flir One is a budget entry into seeing heat signatures. By plugging into you phone, it doesn't need its own power source or screen - thereby keeping the cost down. But in the Amazon Prime Big Deal sale the cost is reduced even further - by around £25, thatever smarphone you have
That's great news because at these new prices the cameras actually have the potential to earn their cost back before the end of the month; certainly, by the end of the winter – all you need to do is look around your home and identify the spots where a little more cheap insulation could save you hundreds.
Do make sure you buy the right version though - there is a separate version for Android, and iPhone users have to pick between a Lightning or USB-C connector depending which model they own:
This is a neat plug-in device, that turns your Android phone into a thermal camera via its USB-C connector
This is a neat plug-in device, that turns your recent phones that have a USB-C connector (iPhone 15 or later) into a thermal camera via its universal socket.
This version turns your older iPhones that have a Lightning connector (iPhone 14 or earlier) into a thermal camera via its charging socket.
