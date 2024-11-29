Save $500 off a FLIR thermal imaging camera this Black Friday (& your energy bill savings might pay for it!)

I spotted these amazing deals on the biggest brand in thermal imaging cameras – upto 50% off for Black Friday!

Thermal cameras have always been quite pricey, and FLIR – one of the most respected brands in the market – has been at the highest end of that so, even though I carefully put together a guide to the best thermal cameras, I do understand why not everyone has a thermal camera.

All of a sudden, though, I've noticed that the cameras have gotten some very impressive discounts – many of the FLIR cameras are now 50% off in the US for Black Friday, and there are some significant mark-downs in the UK too.

FLIR TG275 | was $999 | Now $499.24
SAVE $500 The TG275 is a rugged pistol-grip style thermal imaging camera designed for DIY & pro jobs. It has a laser-pointer-style light to help you direct it at a target (really helpful if you're working on something hot like a car engine) and can upload hybrid photos to your phone via Bluetooth.

 FLIR C5 | was $799 | Now $599
SAVE $200 A handheld infrared camera that can measure temperatures from -4 to 752°F. See our full Flir C5 review

FLIR ONE Gen 3 | was $199.99 | Now £149.99
SAVE $50 This is a neat plug-in device, that turns your Android phone into a thermal camera.

FLIR C5 | was £754 | Now £534.99
SAVE £219 The FLIR C5 is a very rugged compact-camera style thermal camera with FLIR's hybrid tech that layers visual details into the images to make it easy to understand. It also boasts an LED floodlight, familiar touchscreen controls, and wi-fi phone connectivity for quick workflow for pro jobs. See our full review

FLIR ONE Gen 3 | was £172 | Now £137.99
SAVE £34 This is a neat plug-in device, that turns your Android phone into a thermal camera.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

