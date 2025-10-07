Do you wish your mirrorless camera could fit in your pocket? With this super-slim pancake lens, it can!

Do you have a small mirrorless camera and wish it had a super-slim lens so it can actually fit into your pocket? Then you need this lens!

Small mirrorless cameras are pretty rare these days, but they do exist – like the Fujifilm X-M5 and Olympus PEN E-P7, and even the Sony A6700 and Sony A7C II. The problem is, while the bodies themselves are small, as soon as you put a lens on them they stop being pocketable.

The solution, of course, is pancake lenses – but it's always been hard to make a universal recommendation, because most lenses are mount-specific. But I've recently picked up a brilliant lens that's made in multiple mounts: the 7Artisans 18mm f/6.3 II (which is currently 15% off in the US, as well as the UK and Canada) is available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Micro Four Thirds.

This lens is so supremely thin, at just 8mm in thickness, that it adds virtually nothing to the depth of your camera body. In fact, it's so thin that my Olympus PEN Mini with this lens is the same size as my favorite compact camera, the Olympus Stylus SH-3!

The 7Artisans 18mm f/6.3 II makes this mirrorless camera the same size as a compact camera! (Image credit: James Artaius)

Unlike a lot of ultra-thin lenses, the 7Artisans 18mm f/6.3 II actually has a useful focal length and usable aperture. On an APS-C camera it becomes an effective 27mm lens, while on a Micro Four Thirds camera it's a 36mm equivalent – both of which are great for street, travel, documentary and reportage photography.

The construction is all-metal, and it's very solid and well-made, though you're obviously not getting weather sealing at this price. As you'd expect, it's a manual focus affair – but the fixed f/6.3 aperture means that depth of field is pretty generous, making snap / zone focusing a breeze.

Image quality isn't going to win any awards, but it's very usable and you can get some great street and travel shots – again, the priority here is having something pocketable for snap shooting those decisive moments, rather than something clinical for pixel-peeping.

This is one of the most fun lenses I've bought – it's immensely fun to shoot with, and it's so bloody nice to have a mirrorless camera that genuinely slips into my pocket!

Get the lens for cheap

The 7Artisans 18mm f/6.3 II is on sale in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days camera deals. It's reduced by 15% in the US, UK and Canada across all mounts.

🇺🇸 US deal

Save 15% 7Artisans 18mm f/6.3 II: was $59 now $50.15 at Amazon At just 8mm thick, this lens barely adds anything to the depth of your mirrorless camera – and means that small bodies can be truly pocketable. Available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Micro Four Thirds camera mounts.

🇬🇧 UK deal

🇨🇦 Canada deal

For some reason, while all other mounts have free four-day shipping, the Nikon Z version is only available with $5.54 shipping and delivery from November 14:

Sony E (was $81) now $68.85

Fujifilm X (was $81) now $68.85

Nikon Z (was $81) now $68.85 + $5.54 shipping

Micro Four Thirds (was $81) now $68.85

