The best early Amazon Prime Day camera deals in the UK as the countdown to Big Deal Days begins
The best camera deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale are nearly here, and this is your guide to all the deals worth buying!
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back, running from October 7–8, 2025, and once again, it signals the start of holiday gift shopping.
This year’s event promises standout savings on top mirrorless cameras, lenses, memory cards, and accessories. New offers will roll out daily, and I’ll be cutting through the noise to highlight the deals that are genuinely worth your money.
The sale isn’t in full swing just yet, but Amazon and select third-party retailers have already started teasing early discounts. If you spot something below that catches your eye, don’t wait around – prices can shift quickly and stock won’t last.
Over the past few years, Prime Big Deal Days has become the unofficial launchpad for Black Friday and holiday shopping. The bargains are very real – but only if you move fast.
Top retailers
Amazon: Save up to 54% on select Amazon products
Amazon mirrorless camera deals: Save up to £700 off select camera deals
Amazon lens deals: Vast selection of awesome lens deals
Prime photo accessories: Now is the perfect time to pick up spare SD cards & more
Although Amazon is the only store offering Prime Day discounts, many of its rivals will have their own sales. Here are some of the key retailers to check in on…
Canon UK: Buy direct from the source and tap into Summer Savings
Jessops: Deals from the iconic camera store
John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment
Park Cameras: 5% off Sony lenses, 10% off Panasonic cameras
Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more
Mixbook: Amazing deals on personalised photo books
Early Amazon Prime camera deals
The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture
The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks.
It's tailor-made for sports, wildlife and aviation photography – even astrophotography, thanks to its reach – and our reviewer found that it was "razor-sharp" at every focal length at which it was tested. The lens also features an FLC fluorine coating that repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt – and its anti-reflective properties enhance image clarity.
The Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L is a stunning ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and street scenes - and right now, you can save a massive £1,080.99 with this Prime Day deal, bringing it down to just £1,549.
With a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, lightweight 485g body and Canon's awesome AF system, this is an incredibly capable camera.
An ideal old-school entry-level camera, the 2000D DSLR has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, large 3" rear screen and built-in Wi-Fi. This kit includes the image-stabilized 18-55mm kit lens, which gives you a versatile focal range to cover most shooting situations - and you get a useful spare battery too.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough, compact action camera built for adventure, with excellent low-light performance, smooth stabilization, and waterproofing straight out of the box - perfect for capturing sharp, steady footage whether you're underwater, on the road, or deep in the mountains.
The Nikon Z6 II with the Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 is a winning combination. The Z6 II features a 24.5MP sensor and impresses with its 273 hybrid AF points. The 24-60mm f/4 lens is a versatile all-rounder, great for portrait, travel photography, and more.
The Fujifilm X-T5 body is a compact 40MP APS-C mirrorless camera with 7 stops of IBIS and fast performance to suit many photography applications, as well as having access to the amazing Fujifilm recipes.
The SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS‑I Memory Card offers up to 140 MB/s read speeds and durability features like shock‑, water‑, and X‑ray resistance - making it a reliable, budget‑friendly choice for everyday shooting.
Prime Day FAQS
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon has confirmed that the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will run from October 7 through October 8.
In the UK, deals will start dropping from midnight with fresh waves of time-limited offers landing each day. Expect plenty of camera-related flash sales in the mix - but the best ones won’t hang around for long.
Do I need to be a Prime member?
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which usually has a few deals available for non-members to shop, Big Deal Days will be a Prime-member exclusive sale. So if you want to take advantage of these pre-Black Friday deals, you must be logged into or set up an Amazon Prime account in order to see and shop all the deals (but you can get a 30-day free trial to ensure you get these offers).
However, we expect some other retailers to piggy-back on the Amazon sale, so we will keep you up to date on all the best offers, so that non-Prime customers can still enjoy some savings.
The Big Deal Days sale will be take place this year in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK.
Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial
An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to avoid paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday. And if you want to keep your subscription, you save 50% on your membership, too!
Is it worth waiting until Black Friday instead?
Not necessarily. While Black Friday sometimes brings deeper discounts, Prime Day is far more focused - and for camera gear, it often matches or even beats Black Friday prices. If you see a good deal on something you’ve been eyeing, don’t wait until November.
