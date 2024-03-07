Teledyne FLIR's new Si2 acoustic cameras can SEE gas leaks!

By Adam Juniper
published

Teledyne FLIR, known for its thermal cameras, introduces a new Si2-Series series to 'see' the sound of gas leaks

Teledyne FLIR example of gas leak
(Image credit: Teledyne FLIR)

We've got several FLIR devices in our guide to the best thermal cameras, but the company has also just extended its range of acoustic cameras with three additional models – the new Si2 family.

Just as a thermal imaging camera lets you see the temperature, an acoustic camera is designed to detect and highlight sounds; this can be especially useful in picking up a gas or compressed air leak in a factory environment, for example. Other issues which generally only have audible signs – gas leaks, problems with bearings, or partial discharges at a sub-station for example – can also be plotted on an optical image by FLIR's cameras.

Teledyne FLIR example of gas leak

(Image credit: Teledyne FLIR)

The three new models are the Si2-Pro, the Si2-LD and the Si2-PD. Improvements over previous acoustics cameras include a 12-megapixel color optical camera to provide the visual feedback. The new version also boasts 8x digital zoom and LED illumination built-in. Data from the acoustic imaging is overlaid onto this and a touchscreen provides the controls to store images/data.

Flanking the optical camera is an array of 124 microphones. The pistol-grip camera's software has the ability to determine the leak rate from the sound and even estimate the cost in gasses lost; software improvements have extended the number of industrial gasses covered. Savings from gas leaks have the potential to be very high, but then (as a piece of industrial equipment) don't expect to get away with a minimal amount for the camera either!

FLIR Si2

(Image credit: FLIR)

The most advanced version, the Si2-Pro will offer automatic frequency tuning, mechanical fault detection, and the ability to detect partial electrical discharges though it'll set your business back $25,000 / £20,499 before tax.

The other versions do bring some savings for a feature trim. The Si2-LD – will not have the partial discharge capabilities, while a Si2-PD version will miss out the leak and mechanical fault detection ability and focus on discharges.

“Increasing safety while avoiding costly failures is the aim of the new Si-Series... The new Si2-Series of cameras cement their position as the industry’s most complete, enterprise-ready solution,” said Rob Milner, Business Development Director, FLIR.

Value, then, will depend on your purposes, but it's another three cameras from FLIR that can see the invisible!

To see more FLIR products check our guide to the best thermal cameras or see my review of the FLIR One Edge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles