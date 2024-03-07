Teledyne FLIR's new Si2 acoustic cameras can SEE gas leaks!

We've got several FLIR devices in our guide to the best thermal cameras, but the company has also just extended its range of acoustic cameras with three additional models – the new Si2 family.

Just as a thermal imaging camera lets you see the temperature, an acoustic camera is designed to detect and highlight sounds; this can be especially useful in picking up a gas or compressed air leak in a factory environment, for example. Other issues which generally only have audible signs – gas leaks, problems with bearings, or partial discharges at a sub-station for example – can also be plotted on an optical image by FLIR's cameras.

(Image credit: Teledyne FLIR)

The three new models are the Si2-Pro, the Si2-LD and the Si2-PD. Improvements over previous acoustics cameras include a 12-megapixel color optical camera to provide the visual feedback. The new version also boasts 8x digital zoom and LED illumination built-in. Data from the acoustic imaging is overlaid onto this and a touchscreen provides the controls to store images/data.

Flanking the optical camera is an array of 124 microphones. The pistol-grip camera's software has the ability to determine the leak rate from the sound and even estimate the cost in gasses lost; software improvements have extended the number of industrial gasses covered. Savings from gas leaks have the potential to be very high, but then (as a piece of industrial equipment) don't expect to get away with a minimal amount for the camera either!

(Image credit: FLIR)

The most advanced version, the Si2-Pro will offer automatic frequency tuning, mechanical fault detection, and the ability to detect partial electrical discharges though it'll set your business back $25,000 / £20,499 before tax.

The other versions do bring some savings for a feature trim. The Si2-LD – will not have the partial discharge capabilities, while a Si2-PD version will miss out the leak and mechanical fault detection ability and focus on discharges.

“Increasing safety while avoiding costly failures is the aim of the new Si-Series... The new Si2-Series of cameras cement their position as the industry’s most complete, enterprise-ready solution,” said Rob Milner, Business Development Director, FLIR.

Value, then, will depend on your purposes, but it's another three cameras from FLIR that can see the invisible!

To see more FLIR products check our guide to the best thermal cameras or see my review of the FLIR One Edge.