Easy-to-buy thermal camera deals go live for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

There was a time when thermal camera technology seemed like the preserve of the military and specialists, but now it is within everyone's reach, not least because of brands like HSFTools which offers a full range of thermal cameras in practical DIY and workshop friendly form factors and, more importantly, wallet-friendly prices.

Even more excitingly – in timing with Amazon's latest event – their prices have dropped even further, some up to 27%. These include simple trigger and button-press systems that work just like regular cameras, and overlay visual images using so-called 'fusion' tech for a 'super high resolution' effect (and to help you produce easier-to-understand reports).

HSFTools HP69: was $259 now $189 at Amazon Save at Amazon The HP96 thermal camera has same shape as a regular compact camera, but features a 96 x 96 actual (240 x 240 upscaled) thermal camera working at a silky smooth 25Hz frame rate with video and stills recording.

While ant thermal camera can highlight issues and give you a temperature reading, serious pro work can need a high resolution, and HFSTools deals have you covered there too:

HFSTools P2W: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Amazon deal Boasting a massive 256x192 IR (thermal) native resolution and a 8MP optical camera with flash support, this will get the job done in any situation, recording up to 60,000 images on board for wireless transfer.

The higher end P2W also boasts extra features like picture in picture. There are times, though, like working on a car engine, when the best thing possible is to be able to grip the thermal camera like a pistol, and the Big Sale deals have you covered there too:

Big Spring Deal This pistol grip camera has HFSTools super-resolution enhancement (from 256x192 to 640x480), -4°F to 1022°F thermal range, a big 3.2-inch screen despite the form, a storage bag and charging cable, and wireless image transfer from its 16GB memory. 🇺🇸 Amazon Big Spring Deal

Again offering the ability to automatically highlight the hot and cold spots for you, and to adjust the emissivity depending on your work environment, this is a practical tool at a surprisingly accessible price. HFSTools also feature a buzzer for audio alerts so the camera can be tripod mounted and set to warn when a certain temperature is reached.

Whether you are looking for something to keep an eye on your overheating games console, assess where heating or cooling is leaking to reduce your heating or HVAC bills, or something to help with car maintenance, this is a cheaper way to improve your DIY kit right now!

