Gallerie d’Italia in Vicenza, Italy, is now hosting Cristina Mittermeier. A Greater Wisdom, running until 15 February 2026. Curated by Lauren Johnston in collaboration with National Geographic, the exhibition brings together around 80 of Mittermeier’s most powerful photographs, including three previously unseen works.

Following successful runs in Turin (2024) and Palermo, the show presents a comprehensive overview of Mittermeier’s career, one defined by a profound respect for the planet and the people who live in harmony with it.

A marine biologist, activist, and globally renowned nature and conservation photographer, Mittermeier has spent decades documenting the delicate balance between humanity and the natural world.

Dominica. 2019 (Image credit: © Cristina Mittermeier)

The exhibition is structured around three central themes: the underwater world, the terrestrial world, and tribal peoples, each conveying Mittermeier’s philosophy of "enoughness" – a reflection on how much is truly enough for us, and how we might live more sustainably within the Earth’s limits.

Her portraits of indigenous communities, fragile ecosystems, and oceanic life serve as both visual poetry and urgent reminders of our shared responsibility to protect the planet.

Michele Coppola, Executive Director for Art, Culture and Historical Heritage at Intesa Sanpaolo, said, "Through her photographs, Cristina Mittermeier offers us images of rare intensity, stirring emotions and prompting deep reflection on our relationship with the environment."

Omo Valley, Ethiopia. 2023. Tribe: Surma (Image credit: © Cristina Mittermeier)

Galapagos Islands. 2021 (Image credit: © Cristina Mittermeier)

Having seen Mittermeier’s work in person at Photo London earlier this year, I can attest to the impact of her large-scale prints. Her ocean portraits and tribal studies, rendered with intimate composition, add a new dimension to her storytelling; every image feels alive, carrying both beauty and urgency.

Beyond the exhibition, A Greater Wisdom features educational workshops, family labs, and themed tours, offering visitors ways to engage more deeply with the photographer’s conservation message. As co-founder and president of SeaLegacy, Mittermeier continues to lead a global effort to protect the oceans, demonstrating through her imagery that humanity is inseparable from the natural world.

Check out more details about the exhibition on the official Gallerie d'Italia website.

