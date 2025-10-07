All wildlife photographers (and nature lovers) should study the amazing work of Cristina Mittermeier
Cristina Mittermeier’s 'A Greater Wisdom' opens in Vicenza – a breathtaking exploration of humanity’s connection to nature
Gallerie d’Italia in Vicenza, Italy, is now hosting Cristina Mittermeier. A Greater Wisdom, running until 15 February 2026. Curated by Lauren Johnston in collaboration with National Geographic, the exhibition brings together around 80 of Mittermeier’s most powerful photographs, including three previously unseen works.
Following successful runs in Turin (2024) and Palermo, the show presents a comprehensive overview of Mittermeier’s career, one defined by a profound respect for the planet and the people who live in harmony with it.
A marine biologist, activist, and globally renowned nature and conservation photographer, Mittermeier has spent decades documenting the delicate balance between humanity and the natural world.
The exhibition is structured around three central themes: the underwater world, the terrestrial world, and tribal peoples, each conveying Mittermeier’s philosophy of "enoughness" – a reflection on how much is truly enough for us, and how we might live more sustainably within the Earth’s limits.
Her portraits of indigenous communities, fragile ecosystems, and oceanic life serve as both visual poetry and urgent reminders of our shared responsibility to protect the planet.
Michele Coppola, Executive Director for Art, Culture and Historical Heritage at Intesa Sanpaolo, said, "Through her photographs, Cristina Mittermeier offers us images of rare intensity, stirring emotions and prompting deep reflection on our relationship with the environment."
Having seen Mittermeier’s work in person at Photo London earlier this year, I can attest to the impact of her large-scale prints. Her ocean portraits and tribal studies, rendered with intimate composition, add a new dimension to her storytelling; every image feels alive, carrying both beauty and urgency.
Beyond the exhibition, A Greater Wisdom features educational workshops, family labs, and themed tours, offering visitors ways to engage more deeply with the photographer’s conservation message. As co-founder and president of SeaLegacy, Mittermeier continues to lead a global effort to protect the oceans, demonstrating through her imagery that humanity is inseparable from the natural world.
Check out more details about the exhibition on the official Gallerie d'Italia website.
Kalum is a photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and writer with over 10 years of experience in visual storytelling. With a strong focus on photography books, curation, and photo editing, he blends a deep understanding of both contemporary and historical works.
Alongside his creative projects, Kalum writes about photography and filmmaking, interviewing industry professionals, showcasing emerging talent, and offering in-depth analyses of the art form. His work highlights the power of visual storytelling, fostering an appreciation for the impact of photography.
