It's World Backup Day, and these are the top 6 storage deals I'd buy today

World Backup Day always arrives as a timely reminder that our digital lives are only as safe as the storage we trust them to.

For photographers, filmmakers, and anyone capturing life’s moments, the stakes are even higher.

The reality is simple: if your work matters, backing it up properly matters even more. Whether you’re shooting professionally or documenting family life, a solid backup strategy built around dependable drives ensures your content is protected, accessible, and ready when you need it.

With World Backup Day deals now live at B&H, there’s never been a better moment to invest in storage that gives you peace of mind – particularly at a time when the price of memory continues to shoot upwards.

Save $215 Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD: was $1,144.99 now $929.99 at BHPhoto If speed is your priority, the Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD delivers serious performance. Built for creators working with high-resolution video or large photo catalogs, it offers lightning-fast transfer speeds and a robust build that feels ready for professional use in the field or studio. Read more Read less ▼

Save $355 Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (blue): was $574.99 now $219.99 at BHPhoto The standout deal in terms of sheer savings has to be the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD, thanks to an in-cart coupon. Rugged, compact, and built to handle the elements, it’s ideal for photographers and filmmakers who are constantly on the move and need storage that can keep up. ($280 dicount coupon applied at checkout) Read more Read less ▼

Save $370 SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD V2 (Monterey): was $799.99 now $429.99 at BHPhoto Equally impressive is the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD V2. This is a favorite among content creators for a reason, combining speed, durability, and generous capacity into a drive that’s as reliable on location as it is on your desk. ($370 discount coupon applied at checkout) Read more Read less ▼

World Backup Day isn’t just another date on the calendar; it’s a reminder to take your data seriously. With deals like these, there’s no excuse to leave your images and videos vulnerable.

Invest in the right storage now, and you’re not just buying a drive, you’re protecting your work, your memories, and everything you’ve created.

Do also check out our guide to the best portable hard drives and SSDs or our guide to the best hard drives for video editing