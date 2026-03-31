It's World Backup Day, and these are the top 6 storage deals I'd buy today
World Backup Day Deals slash hundreds off essential storage at B&H
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World Backup Day always arrives as a timely reminder that our digital lives are only as safe as the storage we trust them to.
For photographers, filmmakers, and anyone capturing life’s moments, the stakes are even higher.
The reality is simple: if your work matters, backing it up properly matters even more. Whether you’re shooting professionally or documenting family life, a solid backup strategy built around dependable drives ensures your content is protected, accessible, and ready when you need it.
With World Backup Day deals now live at B&H, there’s never been a better moment to invest in storage that gives you peace of mind – particularly at a time when the price of memory continues to shoot upwards.
It’s a straightforward, high-capacity solution that’s perfect for photographers who need dependable bulk storage without overthinking it.
For archiving large libraries of RAW files or video footage, this is the kind of drive that quietly does its job in the background.
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If speed is your priority, the Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD delivers serious performance.
Built for creators working with high-resolution video or large photo catalogs, it offers lightning-fast transfer speeds and a robust build that feels ready for professional use in the field or studio.
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For those wanting a balance between capacity and cutting-edge speed, with its massive 6TB capacity and high-speed interface, it’s a compelling option for creators who want to consolidate storage without sacrificing performance.
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The standout deal in terms of sheer savings has to be the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD, thanks to an in-cart coupon. Rugged, compact, and built to handle the elements, it’s ideal for photographers and filmmakers who are constantly on the move and need storage that can keep up. ($280 dicount coupon applied at checkout)
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Equally impressive is the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD V2. This is a favorite among content creators for a reason, combining speed, durability, and generous capacity into a drive that’s as reliable on location as it is on your desk. ($370 discount coupon applied at checkout)
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Rounding things out is the Lexar 4TB SL500 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Portable SSD. It’s a sleek, high-performance option that delivers excellent value for those wanting fast, modern storage without stretching into four-figure territory.
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World Backup Day isn’t just another date on the calendar; it’s a reminder to take your data seriously. With deals like these, there’s no excuse to leave your images and videos vulnerable.
Invest in the right storage now, and you’re not just buying a drive, you’re protecting your work, your memories, and everything you’ve created.
Do also check out our guide to the best portable hard drives and SSDs or our guide to the best hard drives for video editing
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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