Blink and you'll miss it! AMAZING security cameras deals end at midnight

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is fast approaching its end at Midnight tonight, which means you have a limited time to snag the amazing deals on Amazon's own Blink Smart Security system, which includes some of the best outdoor and indoor security cameras on the market, making these deals particularly tantalizing.

The bundles in question include the Blink Outdoor 4, Blink Mini 2 and Blink Video Doorbell. To get the best bang for your buck you can pick up a dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2 bundle for just $49.99. This represents a princely saving of 64%.

If you're new to the home security game then the Blink Whole Home Bundle is a great place to start. It includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for just $89.97. This represents a very respectable saving of 55%. Finally, you can save a cool 50% by picking up the Blink Video Doorbell for just $30!

But remember, you only have until Midnight tonight to grab these amazing deals before the shopping spree ends!

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon SAVE $27 at Amazon Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Blink Video Doorbell lets you keep tabs on who's knocking, via your smartphone, even when you’re not home.



💰 Great price for a smart doorbell

✅ Wired or wireless installation

❌ Ring Doorbell has a larger field of view

Blink Outdoor 4 + Mini 2: was $139.98 now $89.98 at Amazon SAVE $50 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.



💰 Inside and outside coverage

✅ Outdoor 4 has two-year battery life

❌ Some features require a subscription

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $122.97 at Amazon SAVE $77 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home surveillance for the first time, this great-value bundle includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2.



💰 Great-value starter bundle

✅ Compatible with Amazon Alexa

❌ Some features require a subscription

Amazon’s Blink Smart Security System provides dependable indoor and outdoor surveillance with seamless Alexa integration. The Blink Outdoor 4 is a rugged, wireless security camera built for durability, offering a two-year battery life, day-and-night video, and enhanced motion detection for added peace of mind.

For indoor monitoring, the Blink Mini 2 is a compact plug-in camera that can be upgraded for outdoor use with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter. While it lacks some of the advanced features of the Outdoor 4, it still offers motion detection, night vision, and the ability to function as a chime when paired with the Blink Video Doorbell.

The Blink Video Doorbell is an excellent choice for those seeking a smart entryway solution. It can be installed wirelessly or connected to existing doorbell wiring and sends instant alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed.

All three Blink devices capture crisp 1080p HD video, ensuring clear and reliable footage to keep your home secure.