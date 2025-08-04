Want to go full-frame mirrorless or switch systems? Save up to £400 on these Nikon, Sony, and Lumix cameras and lens combos

Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to £400 at Wex. Two of the deals include a lens – and while the camera bodies themselves are also on sale, you'll pay not much more and get a versatile zoom optic bundled in.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is now available for just £1,599 at Wex – this new low price lets you save £400 from its original £1,999 price tag.

The Sony A7 IV paired with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 is now available for just £2,299 at Wex – a £301 discount from the bundle's original £2,600 price tag.

The Nikon Z5 paired with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is now available for just £1,149 at Wex – a £380 saving from the bundle's previous £1,529 price tag.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX: was £1,999 now £1,599 at Wex Photo Video Save £400 at Wex The S5 IIX features 6K 30p open-gate shooting, 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, Apple ProRes/ ProRes RAW output, and 6.5 stops of IBIS. With 4K 60p streaming, weather sealing, and the possibility to create up to 96MP stills (via the high-res pixel shift mode), it balances pro video features without the cinema camera price.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX: Ideal for hybrid shooters, DSLR, and system switchers

you've been shooting on an APS-C or DSLR camera before, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a fantastic upgrade. It's notably smaller and lighter than many DSLRs. So while the handling might feel a bit different at first, you'll quickly appreciate the more compact, less bulky design. There are not as many native lenses for the S5 IIX available as it is the case within the Sony and Nikon lineup, but there are third-party options like Sigma available. And if you want to keep using your older glass, Canon EF to L-mount adapters, for example, are available.

Sony A7 IV: Best for DSLR and system switchers, as well as content creators

Switching to Sony means unlocking incredible mirrorless flexibility. The Sony E-mount system is the most mature on the market, with an extensive range of native lenses and strong third-party support from trusted brands like Tamron and Sigma. The A7 IV shines with its real-time Eye AF, detection, and tracking options – features that make focusing faster and more accurate than many DSLR systems. So, if you're coming from a DSLR, this camera feels like a serious step up in autofocus and creative control.

Nikon Z5: Budget-conscious DSLR option, best for stills-focused shooters

If you are on a budget, the Nikon Z5 offers one of the most affordable ways into full-frame mirrorless with great image quality. The body design will feel very familiar if you're upgrading from a Nikon DSLR, and thanks to the FTX adapter, you can continue using your trusted F-mount lenses seamlessly. The only downside is that the Z5 doesn't have IBIS, which is usual at this price point. That means handheld shooting with longer lenses or video might require a steady hand or a tripod.

And if the bundled lens doesn't suit your photography style, there are plenty of alternative lens bundles available on Wex – many of which offer great savings too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX Sony A7 IV Nikon Z5 Released 2023 2021 2020 Mount L E Z Sensor 24.2MP CMOS sensor without Low Pass Filter 33MP Exmor R CMOS 24.3MP CMOS sensor Autofocus 779-pt Phase Hybrid AF 759-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast-Detect 273-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast AF IBIS 5-axis, up to 6.5 stops 5-axis, up to 5.5 stops 5-axis, up to 5 stops Burst rate 30fps (electronic shutter), 7 fps with AF-C (mechanical shutter) 10fps, up to 828 raw+JPEG (with CFexpress Type A card) 4.5fps Video 6K (Full-sensor readout)/29.97/25/24/23.98p, 5.9K/29.97/25/24/23.98p, C4K/60/50/30/24p 4K 30p full width, 4K 60p Super35 crop 4K UHD, 30/25/24p Card slots 2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II 1x CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS-II 2x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II Build quality Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weight (card and battery included) 740g 658g 670g

Personally, I would lean toward the Sony A7 IV. Its autofocus performance is unmatched, as well as its lens options. The flexibility makes it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely. That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

