“Photographers can be easily replaced,” warned Marilyn Monroe as she directed a young Lawrence Schiller months before she died – now you can see the photos
Such was Lawrence Schiller’s working relationship with Marilyn Monroe; he visited her on the morning of her death. New exhibition explores his rapport with his most famous subject on the centenary of her birth
New York’s oldest museum is about to launch a photography exhibition dedicated to Marilyn Monroe in honor of the centennial anniversary of her birth. The New York Historical’s Marilyn Monroe Centennial: Photographs by Lawrence Schiller explores the American icon’s final years from the film sets of Let’s Make Love (1960) and Something’s Got to Give (1962).
Beyond his incredible work and its significance during this centennial year, Schiller holds the unique distinction of being the last living photographer to have worked with the American icon. This is amplified by the fact that Schiller and Monroe’s relationship was far from passive.
Monroe is often credited for building a rapport with photographers to the point of being considered a collaborator, and Schiller says as much: “when she turned herself on to the camera, the photographer didn’t have to be more than a mechanic; it was almost as if she were both the shooter and the subject.”
When the Life magazine alumnus told the Hollywood star that she would make him famous, she told him: “Don’t be so cocky. Photographers can be easily replaced.” He was right, though. Following a glittering career as a photographer and filmmaker, Schiller is still best known for his work with Marilyn Monroe.
Visitors to the exhibition will be able to view 36 carefully curated photographs, including nude portraits of the icon emerging from a pool on the set of Something’s Got to Give. These would become some of the most famous images of the star, appearing on magazine covers across 30 countries.
Schiller and Monroe’s journey didn’t end with her abrupt firing from Something’s Got to Give – a project she would never return to – with the photographer being one of the last people to see the movie star alive when he visited her on the morning of her death on August 4, 1962, to discuss a photo shoot.
The exhibition is also complemented by other iconic photographs and historical artifacts, including the invitation from the 1962 Democratic Party fundraiser where she sang Happy Birthday to President JFK. Marilyn Monroe Centennial: Photographs by Lawrence Schiller will run from November 20, 2026 to March 28, 2027.
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