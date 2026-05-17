Meike's latest APS-C lens, officially called the 56mm f/1.7 Air, was first teased earlier this year at the CP+ show in Japan after months of leaks. Now it’s finally here and, at just $159 (£119 / AU$220), it’s clearly aimed at photographers and content creators who want lightweight, affordable glass for portraits and everyday shooting.

Chinese lens makers have been getting increasingly aggressive lately, with Meike among those leading the charge.

Brands like Viltrox, TTArtisan and 7Artisans have already proven that there’s huge demand for budget-friendly alternatives to third-party Japanese glass from Sigma and Tamron – and Meike seems determined to grab a bigger slice of that market.

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According to Meike, the 56mm focal length (an 85mm full-frame equivalent) paired with the fast f/1.7 aperture gives the shallow depth of field and "creamy background blur" that creators love for portraits, talking-head videos and lifestyle content.

Meike is really leaning into the whole “flattering compression” angle, too, promising smooth bokeh and strong subject separation. Marketing jargon aside, for under $200, there are pretty attractive specs on paper.

The autofocus should turn heads for the price, supporting eye-recognition and focusing as close as 0.55m. Meike is claiming accurate subject tracking “without jitter or focus hunting,” which, if true, could make this a genuinely compelling little lens for creators shooting video on a budget.

The lens packs 11 elements in 7 groups, with a 9-blade aperture, and stays true to the “Air” branding at just 190g in weight. You can pick it up in either black or white, and there’s even a physical AF/MF switch on the barrel – something that’s surprisingly handy and often missing from cheaper lenses.

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The Meike 56mm f/1.7 AF Air is available now. The question is whether buyers will choose this over something like a Viltrox Air lens, which costs a little more but comes from a brand that’s already built a strong reputation for optical quality.

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