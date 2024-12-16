The retro Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm is now an INCREDIBLE £794.99!

Today is your day to snag an incredible camera deal on the Nikon Z fc, Nikon's first mirrorless retro-style camera.

Right now, the Nikon Z fc with the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens is available for just £794.99—a generous saving of £244.01! Don’t miss your chance to grab this stylish and highly capable camera at an unbeatable price.

was £1,089 now £794.99 at Amazon Save £244.01 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf). It features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video and comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom it's a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!

Blending vintage charm with cutting-edge performance, the Nikon Z fc is a content creator's dream. Its retro-inspired design is matched by the flexibility and impressive image quality of the Z mirrorless system, making it an excellent choice for photography, videography, and vlogging—especially for creators who don't need a full-frame sensor.



The Z fc features a DX-format 20.9MP CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor, delivering fast shooting speeds of up to 11 fps, UHD 4K video recording at 30p, and a wide ISO range of up to 51200 for low-light versatility.



Designed for modern content creation, the camera includes a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, live streaming capabilities, external microphone support, and an advanced 209-point autofocus system with subject tracking and eye-detection AF for precise results.



The Z fc's aesthetic pays homage to Nikon's iconic SLR film cameras, with tactile controls for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. The 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) ensures a clear view, while SnapBridge wireless connectivity enables remote operation and easy content sharing. Additionally, the USB-C port allows for on-the-go power and in-camera battery charging, making it ideal for extended shoots.



Combining timeless style with modern technology, the Nikon Z fc is perfect for creators who value both form and function.