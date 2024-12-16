The retro Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm is now an INCREDIBLE £794.99!
This retro-styled mirrorless camera kit is a standout deal as we look out for last-minute camera discounts
Today is your day to snag an incredible camera deal on the Nikon Z fc, Nikon's first mirrorless retro-style camera.
Right now, the Nikon Z fc with the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens is available for just £794.99—a generous saving of £244.01! Don’t miss your chance to grab this stylish and highly capable camera at an unbeatable price.
Save £244.01 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf). It features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video and comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom it's a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!
Blending vintage charm with cutting-edge performance, the Nikon Z fc is a content creator's dream. Its retro-inspired design is matched by the flexibility and impressive image quality of the Z mirrorless system, making it an excellent choice for photography, videography, and vlogging—especially for creators who don't need a full-frame sensor.
The Z fc features a DX-format 20.9MP CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor, delivering fast shooting speeds of up to 11 fps, UHD 4K video recording at 30p, and a wide ISO range of up to 51200 for low-light versatility.
Designed for modern content creation, the camera includes a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, live streaming capabilities, external microphone support, and an advanced 209-point autofocus system with subject tracking and eye-detection AF for precise results.
The Z fc's aesthetic pays homage to Nikon's iconic SLR film cameras, with tactile controls for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. The 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) ensures a clear view, while SnapBridge wireless connectivity enables remote operation and easy content sharing. Additionally, the USB-C port allows for on-the-go power and in-camera battery charging, making it ideal for extended shoots.
Combining timeless style with modern technology, the Nikon Z fc is perfect for creators who value both form and function.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.