The black edition of the Nikon Zfc is now in stock at B&H, and I reckon it’s cooler than the silver version!
Been hankering for a Nikon Zfc, but had your heart set on the stealthy black edition? B&H now has it in stock!
Most Nikon Zfc photographers I talk to like their retro camera resplendent in silver. But there’s something about the all-black edition that does it for me. Maybe it’s because I can imagine a photojournalist from yesteryear, opting for a stealthier, utilitarian body that doesn’t draw as much attention.
I was extremely excited when Nikon launched the Nikon Zfc Black back in 2022, but you had to order it directly from Nikon. So, the fact this APS-C camera is now available at B&H for $1,096.95 complete with the Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens should make getting hold of one a little easier.
Nikon Zfc + 16-50mm | now $1,096.95 at B&H This little camera houses a 20.9MP APS-C CMOS sensor, with burst speeds that max out at 11fps and the ability to capture 4K / 30p video. But the star of the show is its excellent physical controls and retro styling. And this all-black edition is sure to turn plenty of heads!
I think the Nikon Zfc is a gorgeous little representation of a retro SLR, jam-packed with mirrorless goodness. It’s modeled after the legendary Nikon FM2 (released in 1982) and although the Zfc isn’t as advanced as Nikon’s most powerful APS-C mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z50II, its retro good looks and direct-access controls, still makes it one of the best retro cameras, even if it can't quite compete with the best mirrorless cameras.
If you’re predominantly a stills photographer who’s looking for an easy-to-use camera that won’t break the bank – and will look darn good while you use it – the Nikon Zfc is a great shout. It’s built around a 20.9MP APS-C CMOS sensor, has a max burst speed of 11fps, 209 AF points, and can shoot 4K / 30p. Best of all, it grants you access to Nikon’s incredible range of Z-mount optics.
