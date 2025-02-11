Park Cameras has dropped £1,000 off my dream Hasselblad camera and I'm sorely tempted

This is by far the most enticing deal I've seen in a year. It is a dream camera from legendary Swedish medium-format specialists Hasselblad. I wouldn't hesitate to buy this beautiful camera if I had the money. With £1,000 off, this is the lowest price I've ever seen camera for a year!

was £5,999 now £4,999 at Park Cameras SAVE £1,000 at Park Cameras The Hasselblad 907x 50C is a compact powerhouse that offers a unique shooting experience that you cam only dream about

Hasselblad’s 907X is its smallest and lightest medium format camera body to date, weighing just 200g. Exceptionally thin and lightweight, it seamlessly integrates with the CFV II 50C digital back to form the compact Hasselblad 907X 50C mirrorless medium format camera. When paired with the CFV II 50C, the 907X is compatible with a wide range of Hasselblad lenses, including all XCD lenses, as well as HC/HCD, V System, and XPan lenses via adapters.

The CFV II 50C features a powerful 50-megapixel medium format CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm) and is designed for use with most V System cameras from 1957 onward, as well as third-party technical and view cameras. Its 3.2-inch, 2.36-million-dot tilting rear display offers full touch functionality, along with Hasselblad’s intuitive interface for settings, image review, and menu navigation.

Unlike previous CFV digital backs, the CFV II 50C includes a fully integrated battery—the same as Hasselblad’s X System—reducing size while enabling USB-C in-camera charging. With its blend of classic design elements, a chrome-edged body, and cutting-edge technology, the CFV II 50C pays tribute to Hasselblad’s legacy while delivering the brand’s renowned image quality.

You might also like…

Check out our rundown of the best Hasselblad cameras, and the best Hasselblad lenses