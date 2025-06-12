Nikon Z6 II is at record-low prices – with or without the 24-70mm f/4 lens

If you're thinking about upgrading to one of the best mirrorless cameras without breaking the bank, now it's a fantastic time to grab the Nikon Z6 II and 24-70mm f/4 S lens for just £1,779 at Wex. That's a massive £570 off the usual bundle price of £2,349.

And if you'd prefer to pick up the camera alone, the Nikon Z6 II body is also on sale for just £1,379 at Wex. So if you want to choose your own Z-mount lens (or you already own some), with this deal you can save £420 off the original Z6 II camera body price of £1,799 – not far off its historical lowest price.

Nikon Z6 II: was £1,799 now £1,379 at Wex Photo Video SAVE £420 at Wex This is one of the best Nikon Z6 II deals I've seen in a while. The lowest price I spotted for the Z6 II body was around £1,289 on Amazon during last year's Black Friday.

Sure, the Nikon Z6 III has landed – but let's be honest, we don't always need the newest model to get quality results (and the new camera costs nearly twice as much as the previous one).

The Nikon Z6 II is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers great performance at an unbeatable price (especially with this deal). For many users, the Z6 II is actually a preferable option to the professional-grade Nikon Z7 II.

The Z6 II features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor for sharp, high-quality images with great dynamic range. It is powered by dual Expeed 6 processors, which means faster performance, better autofocus tracking and improved low-light handling. With 273 hybrid autofocus points, the Z6 II tracks fast subjects including humans and animals.

A huge upgrade over the original Nikon Z6 are the two memory card slots, which can be a real game changer and push the camera into professional-grade category. With this, you can shoot client work or important events like weddings with peace of mind in case of card failure.

The bundled Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens is a versatile all-rounder – great for portraits, landscapes, travel or even wildlife photography.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it doesn't match the low-light capabilities of the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, when paired with the Z6 II's excellent ISO performance it's more than capable of handling different lighting situations (or for creating beautiful bokeh). And shedding a stop might be worth it when you're saving this much!

The Nikon Z6 II remains one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras, and these current deals at Wex are hard to beat.

You might like...

If you are a dedicated Nikon shooter or simply exploring the Nikon ecosystem, here is our guide to the best Nikon cameras, the best Nikon lenses for DSLRs and the best Nikon X lenses for Nikon mirrorless cameras.