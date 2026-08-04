Photograph or watch the solar eclipse next week safely with this $11 filter and $30 binoculars

The solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, is now just over a week away, so this is your final opportunity to get your camera gear ready. The path of totality will cross Greenland, Iceland, Spain and a small corner of Portugal, while much of the UK, Europe and parts of North America will still experience an impressive partial eclipse. Wherever you plan to watch it, however, photographing the Sun requires the correct equipment.

The good news is that you do not need to spend hundreds of dollars on a specialist threaded filter. The Daystar Universal Lens Solar Filter currently starts at just $11.99 at B&H, making it one of the most affordable ways to safely photograph the eclipse with a camera and telephoto lens. Larger versions are also available, allowing you to choose a filter that fits the outside diameter of your particular lens.

Daystar Solar Lens filter: $11.99 at BHPhoto The Daystar Universal Lens Solar Filter is an affordable, lightweight and easy-to-use solution for safely photographing the upcoming solar eclipse.

What makes the Daystar such a practical solution is its universal slip-on design. Instead of screwing into a specific filter thread, it folds into a lightweight cup that fits over the front of your lens. It is available in several sizes and can also be used with compatible binoculars, spotting scopes and smaller telescopes, making it far more versatile than a conventional threaded solar filter.

The Daystar uses trusted Thousand Oaks SolarLite film, which rejects 99.999% of incoming light and produces a warm orange image of the Sun. It is inexpensive, extremely lightweight and quick to remove when totality begins, which is particularly useful for photographers who need to uncover their lens and capture the solar corona before replacing the filter as soon as the Sun reappears.

Its cardboard construction is not as refined as an expensive glass filter, and you may need to secure it with tape in windy conditions, but for occasional eclipse photography it is hard to beat. It can be moved between different lenses, packs almost completely flat and costs less than many ordinary UV filters, making it the best-value solution for photographers who want to capture the eclipse without investing in specialist equipment they may rarely use again.

You must keep the filter fitted whenever any part of the Sun remains visible. It should only be removed during the brief period of totality, and only when photographing from inside the path of totality. Anyone watching a partial eclipse, including observers across most of the UK, must keep proper solar protection in place throughout the entire event. Never look through an unfiltered camera, binoculars or telescope.

Celestron 10x42 EclipSmart Solar Binoculars: $56 at BHPhoto The Celestron 10x42 EclipSmart Solar Binoculars provide a clear, magnified, and safely filtered view of the Sun, making them ideal for enjoying the solar eclipse.

For those who would rather put the camera down and witness the eclipse properly, the Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Porro solar binoculars are the best-value choice in our guide. They are currently available at B&H for $56, compared with Celestron’s usual $89.95 price, and combine 10x magnification with larger 42mm objective lenses for a bright, sharp and detailed view of the Sun. Their permanently integrated solar filters meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard, while the moderate magnification makes them easy to hold steady without needing a tripod.

Celestron Celestron 10x25 EclipSmart Solar Binoculars: $30.14 at BHPhoto The Celestron 10x25 EclipSmart Solar Binoculars are a compact and affordable option for safely enjoying a magnified view of the solar eclipse.

The second option is the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 roof solar binoculars, which are currently just $30.14 at B&H instead of the manufacturer’s $49.95 price. These are the portable pick, weighing only around 11.5 ounces and folding down small enough to fit inside a coat pocket or camera bag. The smaller lenses do not reveal as much solar detail as the 10x42 model, but their wide field of view makes the Sun easier to locate, and the built-in filters mean there is nothing external that can accidentally fall off during use.

Whether you plan to photograph every stage or simply watch the Moon move across the face of the Sun, these are affordable accessories that could transform your experience. With the eclipse now only days away, I would not leave ordering until the last minute, particularly as specialist solar equipment is likely to become much harder to find as August 12 approaches.