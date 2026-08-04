This compact camera is perfect for street photography and vlogging – it's hard to find, but this UK retailer still has it in stock
News
By Kim Bunermann
Published
The Sony ZV-1 is a powerful little camera that's perfect for candid shots and a brilliant tool to start your vlogging journey
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
If you're looking for a compact camera that can handle both stills and video, this model is well worth a look.
It's been hard to find at UK retailers lately, but it's currently back in stock at Amazon.
Popular among street photographers and vloggers alike is the Sony ZV-1, now available for just £539 at Amazon. This is £80 off its usual £619 price tag.
Sony ZV-1: was £619 now £539 at Amazon
Save £80
This compact camera comes packed with a 20.1MP sensor, a flip-out cari-angle screen, a handy clip-on wind shield, fast autofocus, and 4K video rec