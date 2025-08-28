Leica camera drops to its lowest price ever!

The Leica SL2, once a flagship model in Leica's impressive full-frame mirrorless lineup, is now available at a remarkable discount of over £2,600 on its original price, bringing its price down to just £3,729 at Park Cameras. This exceptional camera seamlessly blends outstanding photo and video capabilities with a sleek, refined design.

Equipped with a remarkable 47.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor and the advanced Maestro III image processor, the SL2 is more than capable of producing stunning images and breathtaking 5K video.

With fast and fluid performance, the SL2 allows for continuous shooting at an impressive 20 frames per second and offers 6 fps shooting with autofocus in continuous mode. It excels in video recording as well, providing DCI 4K60 video with 10-bit color sampling, ensuring vibrant and rich color depth for professional-grade footage.



The Leica Object Detection AF system enhances the SL2's autofocus capabilities, utilizing 225 selectable AF areas for fast and accurate focus tracking. Additionally, a sophisticated 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system works to minimize the effects of camera shake, making handheld shooting more stable and delivering sharper results.

(Image credit: Leica)

This offer presents a fantastic opportunity to own a high-performance camera that continues to deliver exceptional results in both photography and videography. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, the Leica SL2 is a powerful tool that will elevate your creative endeavors.

