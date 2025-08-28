Leica camera drops to its lowest price ever!
If you have ever dreamed of owning a Leica, this full-frame SL2 deal could help make those dreams come true!
The Leica SL2, once a flagship model in Leica's impressive full-frame mirrorless lineup, is now available at a remarkable discount of over £2,600 on its original price, bringing its price down to just £3,729 at Park Cameras. This exceptional camera seamlessly blends outstanding photo and video capabilities with a sleek, refined design.
SAVE £2,660 at Park Cameras. Once the flagship of the Leica SL lineup this 47MP full-frame camera offers stunning stills performance while also having the capability to record 5K video - at this price is a steal!
Equipped with a remarkable 47.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor and the advanced Maestro III image processor, the SL2 is more than capable of producing stunning images and breathtaking 5K video.
With fast and fluid performance, the SL2 allows for continuous shooting at an impressive 20 frames per second and offers 6 fps shooting with autofocus in continuous mode. It excels in video recording as well, providing DCI 4K60 video with 10-bit color sampling, ensuring vibrant and rich color depth for professional-grade footage.
The Leica Object Detection AF system enhances the SL2's autofocus capabilities, utilizing 225 selectable AF areas for fast and accurate focus tracking. Additionally, a sophisticated 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system works to minimize the effects of camera shake, making handheld shooting more stable and delivering sharper results.
This offer presents a fantastic opportunity to own a high-performance camera that continues to deliver exceptional results in both photography and videography. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, the Leica SL2 is a powerful tool that will elevate your creative endeavors.
Check out our review of the newer Leica SL3
see our guide to the best Leica SL lenses
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
