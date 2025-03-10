Is Canon really developing a retro camera? As a film fanatic, I hope the leaks hinting at a Canon AE-1 in digital form are real

The Canon EOS RP Gold, a special edition launched only in Japan, is the closest thing Canon has to a retro digital camera… so far

When a Canon executive hinted towards the idea that the brand could be developing a retro-styled camera, the rumor mills kicked it in high gear speculating what vintage model could be used as inspiration. Fast-forward several months and photographers are still waiting with baited breath to see what Canon has in store – but the latest leaks hint at a digital camera inspired by the Canon AE-1 that’s a mid-level model.

While Canon has mentioned the possibility of a retro-styled camera, the company has yet to confirm the development of one. Last August, Manabu Kato, group executive of Canon's Imaging Business Operations, told DCW that ”there is a possibility” that the company will address the retro-inspired needs of the industry. Kato noted his personal favorite retro Canon camera is the AE-1, but he couldn’t say at that point what model would serve as the inspiration for the prospective camera.

While Canon still hasn’t even gone as far as confirming the development of a retro camera beyond a “possibility,” new leaks shared by Canon Rumors hint that the AE-1 could indeed be the inspiration for an upcoming mirrorless camera. The leak, which seems to be part secret source, part speculation, anticipates that a new Canon retro camera is coming that’s more in line with the likes of the R6-series, with a 24MP stacked sensor, rather than a high-end model.

The Canon AE-1 Program adds an auto mode to the film camera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

If the inspiration is in fact the Canon AE-1, then a more affordable model makes sense. The Canon AE-1 was renowned for bringing high-end features into a more affordable camera, due, in part, to the fact that the camera body wasn’t actually metal despite its looks. Its sister camera, the Canon AE-1 Program, also brought a full automatic mode. If the AE-1 is going to serve as the inspiration beyond just looks, then a retro-styled digital version should be both easy to use and more affordable than some of Canon’s other high-end models.

According to Canon Rumors’ unnamed source, the camera is also expected to have in-body stabilization but isn’t expected to have many video tools. The site is calling the rumored camera the Canon RE-1 (which is also what we've been calling it since rumors first surfaced), but notes that name is based solely on Canon’s previous naming tactics. The website predicts a launch either later in 2025 or in the first part of 2026, to line up with the 50th anniversary of the AE-1.

Canon’s current mirrorless models look more like DSLRs than a retro film camera. The closest thing the brand has come to a retro-styled digital camera – unless you consider DSLRs retro – is the Canon EOS RP Gold, a special edition camera launched only in Japan that gave the EOS RP a classic brown wrap and metallic top and bottom plates. While the coloring looked more old school, that special edition maintained the RP’s large grip and modern dials.

One of the things I love about Canon’s current designs is that those beefy grips all tend to be comfortable to hold for long periods. Vintage cameras, including the AE-1, however, are more compact and don’t really have grip much beyond a finger rest. If the AE-1 is in fact the inspiration, I expect the camera could also be more compact than others in Canon’s current line-up. That could not only help set it apart from other Canon RF cameras, but could serve as an alternative to a compact camera by pairing it with a small pancake lens.

If cameras like the Nikon Zf and Fujifilm X-T5 are any indication, a retro-styled camera from Canon could go over well. Another hope? I hope Canon launches a retro lens to go with it. Many Canon RF lenses have that custom control ring, which can control the aperture like how the aperture is controlled on the AE-1. But a lens in the same style and compact design would make a lot of sense in today’s market, particularly if that lens is also small enough to consider the kit an alternative to the retro-styled compacts that are hard to find in stock like the Fujifilm X100VI.

For now, without an official confirmation from Canon, my hopes for a retro-styled digital Canon are just that – hopes.

