Get a HUGE $1,000 discount on the Canon R3, dropping it to $3,999!

If you're looking for one of the best Canon cameras, now’s the perfect time to buy! The EOS R3, Canon’s flagship mirrorless powerhouse, is now $1,000 off at B&H.
With top-tier autofocus, high-speed performance, and exceptional image quality, the Canon EOS R3 is built for professionals and serious enthusiasts. Don’t miss this chance to save big on one of Canon’s best mirrorless cameras!
Designed for speed, precision, and durability, the Canon EOS R3 blends the latest mirrorless technology with the robustness of a flagship mirrorless cameras. Bringing back the 3-Series after its film-era legacy, this powerhouse is built for professionals who demand top-tier performance.
At its core is a 24.1MP stacked full-frame sensor with ultra-fast readout speeds, minimizing rolling shutter distortion for high-speed shooting and video. Paired with a Digic X processor, it delivers up to 30 fps with an electronic shutter, 6K 60p raw video, and 4K 120p recording. Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus, combined with Eye Control AF, allows for seamless and intuitive subject tracking.
The R3 is also the first EOS R-series camera with a built-in vertical grip, ensuring comfort during extended shoots. It features a high-resolution 5.76m-dot OLED EVF, a fully articulating 3.2" touchscreen, dual card slots, and advanced connectivity options. With a rugged, pro-level body and an updated Multi-Function Shoe for expanded accessory compatibility, the EOS R3 is built to meet the demands of serious photographers and filmmakers.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
