The Fujifilm X-M5 baby budget mirrorless camera is now available to pre-order

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a compact powerhouse sharing DNA from the X100V with the benefit of interchangeable lenses - is this your chance to own a Fujifilm X100V for cheap?
(Image credit: Fujifilm / Tegan Phillipa)
Fujifilm has officially opened pre-orders for the Fujifilm X-M5, aimed at ambitious creators eager to move beyond smartphone content and enter the realm of high-quality photography and videography.
The X-M5’s compact design houses an APS-C X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor, well-suited for capturing intricate details with vibrant colors and excellent low-light performance. With support for the full range of Fujifilm’s X-mount lenses, the X-M5 gives creators an array of lens choices, allowing for a highly adaptable shooting experience. The addition of 20 classic film simulation recipes and AI-powered autofocus technology makes this model a compelling choice for those ready to elevate their content.
The X-M5’s imaging capabilities are impressive, featuring the same 26.1 MP X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor used in Fujiiflm X100V and powered by the advanced X-Processor 5. With a sensor over 16 times larger than that found in an average smartphone, the X-M5 offers an expanded dynamic range, resulting in richer colors, deeper subject separation, and beautifully blurred backgrounds.
Designed with a unique randomized pixel array, the sensor reduces digital artifacts and produces organic color transitions that mimic classic film. This technical precision provides the X-M5 with an advantage in image quality and depth over smaller-sensor devices.
On the video and audio front, the X-M5 goes beyond the basics with 6K video capabilities and enhanced sound capture. Equipped with three microphones and four specialized sound modes, including Surround, Front Priority, Back Priority, and Front & Back Priority, the X-M5 allows creators to adjust the audio to suit specific filming environments. Fujifilm’s has added voice enhancement and noise reduction algorithms, along with a 3.5mm microphone socket, which gives creators greater control over audio quality. This focus on sound, combined with the cinematic 6K video resolution, positions the X-M5 as a robust tool for versatile content creation
Crafted to be the lightest and smallest body in the X-series lineup, the X-M5 weighs in at just 12.5 ounces and measures 4.4 inches wide. Fujifilm’s classic rangefinder-inspired design, complete with top dials for adjusting mode and film simulation settings, gives the X-M5 both functionality and timeless appeal. The camera is equipped with a 3-inch articulating LCD touchscreen and right-side connector ports, preventing any interference from cables while shooting. An improved microphone port location on the rear further enhances usability for creators who frequently use accessories, making the X-M5 not only visually striking but also highly functional for on-the-go production.
