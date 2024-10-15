The Fujifilm X-M5 baby budget mirrorless camera is now available to pre-order

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a compact powerhouse sharing DNA from the X100V with the benefit of interchangeable lenses - is this your chance to own a Fujifilm X100V for cheap?

Fujifilm has officially opened pre-orders for the Fujifilm X-M5, aimed at ambitious creators eager to move beyond smartphone content and enter the realm of high-quality photography and videography.

The X-M5’s compact design houses an APS-C X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor, well-suited for capturing intricate details with vibrant colors and excellent low-light performance. With support for the full range of Fujifilm’s X-mount lenses, the X-M5 gives creators an array of lens choices, allowing for a highly adaptable shooting experience. The addition of 20 classic film simulation recipes and AI-powered autofocus technology makes this model a compelling choice for those ready to elevate their content.

