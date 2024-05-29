I can’t believe I actually bought this camera

A conversation during The Photography and Video Show led me to buying something that I didn’t know I wanted and then paid more than I expected for. I can’t believe that I actually bought this.

Until the program shut down, I was a Fujifilm X-Photographer. I’m still a Fujifilm X-shooter and still love that whole system. There were perks in the program like getting to try out lenses and cameras, as well as offers. I was there because I love the system. I still have the X-Pro1, the X-T10, 2 X-T2’s, an X-T4 and the X-T5. I even have the X-H2s, though I’ll probably sell it. Why? Because I clearly have too many cameras. I don’t need another one.

Except… The camera that kicked off the X-Series was the X100 fixed lens camera. The 23mm (35mm equivalent) lens made this a great street camera. The first version had focus issues, but that was refined as newer generations were released. It became a real contender for the Leica crown. When the 5th generation, the X100V was discontinued, the second hand price for the camera exceeded the new price. I’d been looking at a second hand X100 of some kind for ages, but the prices were just too much.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

This led to Fujifilm deciding to make a new version. The X100VI. Compacting the guts of the X-T5 into the X100 body was a mean feat. On top of that, the release coincided with the 90th Anniversary of the company, so they decided to create a limited edition version. 1,934 were produced with the original logo on the cap, a soft button and a limited edition strap. There was an additional charge for this, a premium on top of the normal price.

So that conversation at the show describing the camera truly made me want one. And this time price wasn’t the issue. It was being able to get one with a lottery system running in many countries. I got lucky and got the invite to buy one. It couldn’t be posted. It had to be collected. I was so excited to get that box. There are people that have bought this to sell on, but I bought it to use and it has exceeded my expectations in every way. It’s truly the perfect walkabout camera. Would you buy this camera?

