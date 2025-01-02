Fujifilm wages war against scalpers – if it puts the X100VI in the hands of more enthusiasts, I’m all for it!

Fujifilm Japan is introducing several measures that should make it harder for those intending to resell goods to buy up large amounts of stock

In light of the unprecedented demand for Fujifilm products in 2024, Fujifilm Japan has recently rolled out several cleverly conceived measures that appear intentionally designed to thwart pesky scalpers.

As somebody who wanted a Fujifilm X100VI for Christmas but couldn’t get hold of one because it’s still on backorder, I’m all for Fujifilm putting more of its products directly into the hands of genuine camera enthusiasts.

Sure, failure to meet the TikTok-fueled demand for the X100VI falls primarily at Fujifilm’s feet, but supply issues are something we’ve all become accustomed to across the camera industry in recent years. And while I find waiting as frustrating as the next person, it’s not nearly as frustrating as knowing that scalpers are adding fuel to the fire.

Let’s face it, the effects are far-reaching. With supply unable to meet demand, the second-hand Fujifilm market has inflated considerably – and ultimately, it’s the genuine camera enthusiasts who suffer.

So, it’s good to know that the company is trying to do something. Fujifilm Japan’s latest scalper-stymieing strategy, as reported by Fuji Rumors, is that the X100VI is set to follow the Fujifilm X-M5 by having just two language options domestically: Japanese and English.

Presumably, this is intended to deter resellers from buying up cheap Japanese stock and selling it overseas for profit. After all, the Japanese yen is currently considered weak compared to many other currencies. The problem, of course, is that this penalizes genuine photography enthusiasts who buy a camera in Japan and require access to a language other than Japanese or English.

Fujifilm Japan’s measures to target scalpers will hopefully put more Fujifilm cameras in the hands of enthusiasts (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Fortunately, Fujifilm Japan does offer a paid Language Addition Service for the Fujifilm X-T30 II and X-M5, with Fuji Rumors confirming that the X100VI is to be added from this month. The service can only add one additional language, costs ¥5,500 (approximately $35 / £28 / AU$56), and requires the camera to be brought to a Fujifilm Imaging Service Counter in Tokyo or Osaka, or sent to the Fujifilm Repair Service Center.

As an English speaker, it’s admittedly easier for me to get behind this. And for Japan-based customers who require an additional language, it certainly isn’t an ideal solution. However, Fujifilm certainly isn’t the first camera manufacturer to resort to such measures. Canon, Sony and Nikon are known to language-lock cameras, so it really isn’t surprising that Fujifilm has decided to follow suit.

Fujifilm’s second method to deter scalpers is more unique. In December, Fuji Rumors also reported that Fujifilm Japan had changed the Fujifilm Mall’s T&Cs by “introducing new restrictions and a lottery system for high-demand products to ensure availability for genuine customers.”

Dubbed Article 8, the strategy is designed to deter large-scale purchases – and essentially states that, should the Fujifilm Mall determine that a product or products have been purchased with the intention of reselling them, it “may cancel your order, cancel your membership registration, and take measures such as claiming damages”.

Fujifilm Japan is evidently taking Article 8 breaches seriously (Image credit: Fujifilm)

As an avid music gig-goer who’s been misidentified as a bot multiple times when attempting to purchase tickets, my only concern here is that genuine customers aren’t wrongfully targeted. But if Fujifilm can implement Article 8 successfully, it can only be a good thing.

In the grand scheme, Fujifilm Japan’s war against scalpers probably isn’t going to affect the availability of the X100VI globally. But if it takes a few units from would-be resellers and puts them in the hands of genuine Fujifilm enthusiasts, I’m all for it.

I’ve reached out to Fujifilm for comment, with a view to providing any meaningful updates.

