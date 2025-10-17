Big price drop on SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC memory card
Get a gigabyte of storage for your camera at a new low price
If there's one bit of camera equipment that photographers can never get enough of, it's memory cards. A fast memory card with plenty of storage is worth its weight in gold – which is why we were so excited to see the SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC memory card on sale for just £65.19 – which is a staggering £100 off the recommended retail price!
With write speeds of up to 200MB/s and read speeds of up to 140MB/s, this memory card is well-suited to photographers who capture high-speed subjects and regularly use burst mode.
: from £94.99
This V30 UHS-1 SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC memory card has 512GB of memory and features shooting speeds of up to 200MB/s and transfer speeds of up to 140MB/s.
With over a decade of photographic experience, Louise arms Digital Camera World with a wealth of knowledge on photographic technique and know-how – something at which she is so adept that she's delivered workshops for the likes of ITV and Sue Ryder. Louise also brings years of experience as both a web and print journalist, having served as features editor for Practical Photography magazine and contributing photography tutorials and camera analysis to titles including Digital Camera Magazine and Digital Photographer. Louise currently shoots with the Fujifilm X-T200 and the Nikon D800, capturing self-portraits and still life images, and is DCW's ecommerce editor, meaning that she knows good camera, lens and laptop deals when she sees them.
