Big price drop on SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC memory card

If there's one bit of camera equipment that photographers can never get enough of, it's memory cards. A fast memory card with plenty of storage is worth its weight in gold – which is why we were so excited to see the SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC memory card on sale for just £65.19 – which is a staggering £100 off the recommended retail price!

With write speeds of up to 200MB/s and read speeds of up to 140MB/s, this memory card is well-suited to photographers who capture high-speed subjects and regularly use burst mode.

Read more

Best memory card for your camera: SD, microSD, CFexpress & CF

Best CFexpress cards - Type B or Type A

Best microSD cards

Best memory card readers: transfer images and video to your computer fast

