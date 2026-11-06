Sigma's world's smallest full-frame camera, another hybrid Instax & a week using the iPhone Duo… our take on the hottest camera news in this week's DCW News Podcast
In our new weekly podcast, three of the Digital Camera World chat over three of the biggest announcements in the last week - from Sigma, Fujifilm and Apple
We have a new podcast out today… part of our new series of podcasts that we aim to record every week, looking at the key launches that we have reported in the past seven days. Our team will give their candid, and sometimes controversial, views on these new announcements - debating the strengths, weaknesses, and controversies.
This week, Editor-in-Chief James Artaius, Managing Editor Adam Juniper and US Editor Hillary Grigonis chat about the big announcements from Sigma and from Fujifilm – and Adam shares his experience of owning the new Apple Duo foldphone.
Above: Watch the DCW News Podcast on YouTube now
First up, the Sigma FP2. Sigma has squeezed a 24.5MP full-frame sensor and serious stills and video capabilities into an incredibly small body, but does its modular approach make it a genuinely practical camera or something altogether more niche?
We also take a look at the Instax Mini Evo 2, which brings a larger touchscreen, improved image quality and new creative features to Fujifilm’s popular hybrid instant camera. Is it enough of an upgrade over the original?
Finally, after spending a week with the iPhone Duo, we talk about Apple’s first foldable phone, what the folding design actually adds, and most importantly for us, how its cameras stack up.
We’d love to hear your thoughts…
• Would you buy the Sigma FP2?
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• Is the Mini Evo 2 the Instax upgrade you’ve been waiting for?
• And would you swap your regular iPhone for a foldable?
Let us know in the comments below…
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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