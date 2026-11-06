Sigma's world's smallest full-frame camera, another hybrid Instax & a week using the iPhone Duo… our take on the hottest camera news in this week's DCW News Podcast

We have a new podcast out today… part of our new series of podcasts that we aim to record every week, looking at the key launches that we have reported in the past seven days. Our team will give their candid, and sometimes controversial, views on these new announcements - debating the strengths, weaknesses, and controversies.

This week, Editor-in-Chief James Artaius, Managing Editor Adam Juniper and US Editor Hillary Grigonis chat about the big announcements from Sigma and from Fujifilm – and Adam shares his experience of owning the new Apple Duo foldphone.

Sigma's tiny full-frame camera, a new hybrid Instax & a week with the iPhone Duo | DCW News Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Above: Watch the DCW News Podcast on YouTube now



First up, the Sigma FP2. Sigma has squeezed a 24.5MP full-frame sensor and serious stills and video capabilities into an incredibly small body, but does its modular approach make it a genuinely practical camera or something altogether more niche?

We also take a look at the Instax Mini Evo 2, which brings a larger touchscreen, improved image quality and new creative features to Fujifilm’s popular hybrid instant camera. Is it enough of an upgrade over the original?

Finally, after spending a week with the iPhone Duo, we talk about Apple’s first foldable phone, what the folding design actually adds, and most importantly for us, how its cameras stack up.

We’d love to hear your thoughts…

• Would you buy the Sigma FP2?

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• Is the Mini Evo 2 the Instax upgrade you’ve been waiting for?

• And would you swap your regular iPhone for a foldable?

Let us know in the comments below…