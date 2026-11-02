New OM System PEN, old tech… But does it actually matter?

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Monday, so our next episode will be released on November 16.

DCW's How-To Editor, Mike Harris, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor-in-Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

New PEN, old tech… Does it actually matter? - YouTube Watch On

Above: watch the latest episode of the Bokeh Face on YouTube

In this episode, we Gear Up with the OM System PEN, the long-awaited return of what was historically Olympus’ street-savvy everyday alternative to the SLR-style OM/OM-D line.

In Focus, we talk about the brand-new Nikon Z5IIC. A somewhat surprising addition to Nikon’s Z-Series lineup, given that it’s essentially a Nikon Z5 II without a viewfinder.

And in Trouble Shooting, we talk pre-capture. What is it? How does it work? And do you really need it?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

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Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best OM System cameras, and why does every camera need to be a specs monster? The new OM System PEN is a good stills camera at a good price!