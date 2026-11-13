Does anyone really need a Sony A7S IV? Are drones getting weirder? And, should you be allowed to hack your camera - and would you do it? Our take on the hottest camera news in this week's DCW News Podcast
In our new weekly podcast, three of the Digital Camera World chat over three of the biggest stories in the last week - about Sony, Hoverair, and Hasselblad
We have a new podcast out today… part of our new series of podcasts that we aim to record every week, looking at the key launches that we have reported in the past seven days. Our team will give their candid, and sometimes controversial, views on these new announcements - debating the strengths, weaknesses, and controversies.
This week, Editor-in-Chief James Artaius, Managing Editor Adam Juniper join me to chat about the latest Sony rumor, a weird two-in-one drone from Hoverair, and the new viral phenomenon of hackers vibe coding their cameras so they can play old video games!
Above: Watch the DCW News Podcast on YouTube now
First up, with speculation building around a potential Sony A7S IV, we ask whether there’s still room for a dedicated video-focused A7 camera. With Sony’s FX line expanding and its hybrid cameras becoming increasingly capable, what would a new A7S actually need to do to stand out?
We also look at the HoverAir Versa, a pocket gimbal camera that sprouts wings and turns into a drone, alongside a waterproof drone and Ring’s new flying home security camera. Are drones finally getting interesting again?
Finally, we discuss the recent Hasselblad hacking controversy, after developers unlocked features including video recording that weren’t officially available before the project was shut down. If the hardware you bought is capable of doing more, should manufacturers be able to stop you unlocking it?
We’d love to hear your thoughts…
- Does Sony still need the A7S?
- What’s the strangest drone you’d actually buy?
- And should we be allowed to hack our own cameras?
Let us know in the comments below…
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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