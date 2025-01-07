Yongnuo launches new fast prime lens at a very tempting price
Made for APS-C Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm cameras, this new 23mm f/1.4 looks like a bargain
Yongnuo has launched a new autofocus prime lens for APS-C Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm cameras. The YN23mm F1.4 DA DSM WL Pro has a 34.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length and features a large f/1.4 maximum aperture making it useful for portraiture and when shooting in low light.
Inside is an 11-element optical stack arranged in 9 groups, including three ultra-low dispersion elements and four high refractive elements for improving image quality.
A minimum focusing distance of 0.3m enhances the lens' versatility, as does the dust- and water-resistant lens mount, which, combined with the keep-clean fluorine coating on the front element, makes the lens usable in damp conditions.
And this is no stripped-back manual lens, either. There's a stepping motor AF system, with a full set of electrical contacts for enabling lens-body communication, including compatibility with in-camera image enhancements like vignetting and distortion compensation. The lens also has a USB-C port on the barrel for applying firmware updates, and inside is even a 2.4GHz wireless transmitter that can enable remote focussing and other functions when used with Yongnuo's BR-L1 remote controller. At 85mm long with a 69mm diameter, the YN23mm F1.4 DA DSM WL Pro is also quite compact for an f/1.4 prime, and it's also relatively light, weighing just 360g.
The Z-mount Yongnuo YN23mm F1.4 DA DSM WL Pro is available to buy now from Amazon, priced at $276. We await details on pricing and availability of the E-mount and X-mount variants.
