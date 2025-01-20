Viltrox's super-slim 'chip' lens is now available for Fujifilm X-mount cameras
The AF 28mm F4.5 is so thin Viltrox reckons you can compare it to potato chip. Just don't try eating it
Back in September Viltrox gave us an unbelievably short pancake lens for full-frame Sony cameras: the AF 28mm F4.5 FE. Now it's announced there'll also be a version for Fujifilm X-mount bodies, called the AF 28mm F4.5 XF. Viltrox's nickname for the AF 28mm F4.5 is the 'chip' - as in potato chip - because that's how thin Viltrox reckons the lens is (some artistic/marketing licence required there!). The food comparison also lends itself neatly to Viltrox calling the Fujifilm version a new 'flavor'. More tasty marketing.
We already reviewed the Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 FE and found it to be a very capable little prime, with decent center-frame sharpness, minimal distortion, and surprisingly effective autofocus given how little room there is in the lens barrel. Of course there have to be some compromises to create such a slim lens, and the main one here is the lens's fixed F4.5 aperture, plus it's lack of a manual focus ring. Converting the lens for APS-C X-mount cameras means the Sony-fit's 28mm full-frame focal length will become an effective 45mm on a Fujifilm body, turning the lens from a wide into a standard prime.
The Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 XF is expected to be launched on January 20th, and though pricing has yet to be revealed, given the existing Sony-fit version costs just $99 we'd expect the Fujifilm edition to be priced similarly.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.