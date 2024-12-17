TTArtisan just launched a new pancake lens for Fujifilm and it’s…white?

Lens brand TTArtisan just announced a new lens – and it’s a limited edition take of an autofocus pancake lens. The TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 Polar White Limited edition gives the compact lens a white finish and limits the color to 2,000 lenses worldwide. While the most noticeable feature is the white design, the brand notes that the limited edition lens weighs less than the black variation.

Despite the fresh color, the TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 Polar White still uses an all-metal construction. The brand says the optic is made with aviation aluminum, with a texture designed to match Fujifilm cameras. The white version weighs 88g (3.1 oz), a slightly lighter build than the standard edition model that weighs 100g (3.5 oz).

The TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 for Fujilm X is also slightly lighter than the black variant (Image credit: TTArtisan)

Outside of the fresh color and lighter weight, the 27mm f/2.8 shares specs with the black edition, including a 35cm (13.77in) close-up shooting capability coming from the autofocus. It uses an STM stepping motor autofocus design.

The lens design includes a clicked aperture ring – a must for Fujifilm bodies. The lens also has a USB-C port in order to update the optics firmware in the future.

As a Fujifilm shooter, the lenses on my current wish list includes a pancake in order to treat my X-T4 like an X100VI without paying for one. The lightweight design and low price on the TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 is tempting, particularly because our tests showed that the autofocus was actually fairly decent, though vignetting and a lack of weather-sealing will sway some to save up a bit longer for a Fujifilm lens.

While I like that the white edition is actually lighter, I’m not so sure about the color. I love candids, so I don’t exactly want a camera that screams “look at me!” But, at the same time, I love how cameras are starting to come in more colors – they feel less generic.

The polar edition of the TTArtisans 27mm f/2.8 is available from Amazon for $169 in the US or AU$259 in Australia.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

For more, read our top picks for the best lenses for Fujifilm, or browse the best pancake lenses.