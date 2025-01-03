TTartisan 75mm f/1.5 M42 'swirly bokeh' prime now in silver

TTartisan has released a silver version of its 75mm f/1.5 M42 lens that was previously only available in a standard black edition. The silver barrel particularly complements metallic-bodied retro-look cameras such as the Nikon Z fc, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, and pretty much the entire Fujifilm range, from the X-T30 II and X-T50 all the way up the top-flight APS-C mirrorless Fujifilm X100VI.

In fact, it doesn't really matter what you pair it with as it comes with a universal M42 mount that enables it to work with any camera you might care to name, from old-school film SLRs to the latest mirrorless models – as long as there is a compatible M42 mount adaptor available for your camera. The major exception is that it is incompatible with Nikon's F-mount DSLR range, whether you have an M42 adapter or not.

The silver edition of the lens is identical to the black one in terms of functionality (Image credit: TTartisan)

The lens is notable for having been engineered to have a 'swirly' bokeh effect that gives images an ethereal look to their out-of-focus highlights, achieved with its 13-bladed aperture design. Paired with its 75mm focal length and fast f/1.5 aperture, this makes it ideal for giving portraits an artistic edge.

In all other respects, the silver-bodied lens is identical to the original black version. It's full-frame compatible and completely manual down to its clicked aperture ring, further adding to its retro charm. The lens has an identical interior construction, consisting of six elements arranged in four groups, and can focus as close as 75cm from the subject. It offers a 32º angle of view and has a 58mm thread up front. Check my story on the original black TTartisan 75mm f/1.5 for the full skinny.

You may also be interested in our guide to the best retro cameras