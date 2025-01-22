This new APS-C pancake prime is unbelievably thin
And it's super-cheap as well
If there's a competition for the thinnest pancake lens, this recently released lens from SG-image would take some beating. At just 14mm thick, the new SG-image 18mm F6.3 will barely protrude further than a typical camera body cap, and it only measures 60mm in diameter, with a low 78g weight.
This is an APS-C lens with mount options for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds cameras. Despite its tiny size, somehow six lens elements have been squeezed inside, arranged in four groups and including two high refractive index elements.
The lens is available in black and silver color options, so it'll look the part on cameras like the Fujifilm X-M5, Nikon Z fc and OM System OM-5. A lens hood is also included. The lens looks similar in style and operation to the OM System 9mm F8 Fisheye body cap lens, but with a more versatile focal length and a rectilinear image format.
As you might imagine for a lens so small, there are some compromises here: the aperture is fixed at f/6.3, and focussing is manual only, but you do get a distinctive focus lever to make the process more interesting, and this also opens the built-in lens cap. Although there are no pictures showing the full lens mount, I doubt it'll have any electronic contacts. If so, there won't be any lens data recorded in an image's EXIF information.
But I can forgive these omissions, as the SG-image 18mm F6.3 has a super-low retail price of 9,900 yen (approx. $64/£51/AUD$101), making it quite a bargain if you're after a cheap, wide-angle creative lens.
