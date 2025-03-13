The Z-mount version of Viltrox's awesome AF 135mm F1.8 LAB lens is only days away
Could this be the ultimate Z-mount portrait lens?
Viltrox has been launching new lenses at a blistering rate recently, and that pace doesn't seem to be slowing. According to a recent teaser poster, its next release will be a Z-mount version of the AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB lens, coming on March 19th. We've seen this lens before in Sony-fit guise, and have given it a full review where it scored very well. The E-mount lens we sampled was extremely sharp, across the entire image frame, even wide open at f/1.8. Fringing and distortion proved to be exceptionally low, while the premium build quality is every bit a match for an own-brand Sony lens.
Nikon shooters should therefore be in for a treat. The E-mount AF 125mm F1.8 LAB currently retails for $899, which is a steal when you consider that its closest rival lens from Nikon is the Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, which is around 2.5x more expensive. The Viltrox lens can't quite match the Plena's outright center-frame sharpness, but it's sharper in the corners, while also controlling fringing just as well as the Nikon optic, plus it produces even less distortion. It used to be that choosing a cheaper, third-party lens meant compromising on image quality, but that's far from true with the AF 135mm F1.8 LAB.
If the Z-mount edition goes on sale at the same $899 price point as its E-mount equivalent, it'll be an absolute bargain for Nikon users that want a super-high-quality portrait lens that won't break the bank.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.